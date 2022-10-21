Heading into Wednesday's Class 1A sectional semifinal against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (SHG), Newton head coach Matt Creadore knew his team would have to play error-free soccer to pull off the upset.
For nearly the first 10 minutes, the Eagles accomplished just that, but it wasn't anything that they could sustain for a full 80 minutes in their 6-0 loss.
The Cyclones struck first 20 minutes into the match with a goal from senior forward Kyle Ward and then again one minute later with a goal from sophomore midfielder Thomas Gharst to make it 2-0 — a lead that stuck with SHG going into the break.
"We came out tough," Creadore said. "I thought we had them on their heels for the first 10 minutes or so, but we knew what we had coming at us."
Overall, the Cyclones — ranked third in the Max Preps Class 1A soccer polls — dominated the entirety of the first half with ball possession being the leading cause for that.
SHG attempted 22 shots through the opening 40 minutes, while the Eagles had two.
"We are a quick-transition team, as you've seen, and they are just a possession-and-a-transition team; they had it all, and it's tough to counter that," Creadore said.
The Cyclones could have added on to that lead, too, but Newton senior keeper Drew Buerster wouldn't let that happen.
Buerster halted goals 11, 15, and 16 minutes into the match.
"He knew what they had coming, so he knew what to look for," Creadore said. "They had missed opportunities, and then they had some opportunities that he stopped. I think he had eyes ready for that, and I thought he was ready for those two guys up top, and he did well with it."
Buerster ends his senior season allowing 29 goals with 10 shutouts.
To Buerster, though, what he will miss the most about putting on the different-colored jersey and large gloves is the camaraderie he and his fellow seniors had with their teammates.
"Every practice, we're just out there having fun and playing our game," Buerster said. "That's what we came out and did tonight; unfortunately, they bested us in a lot of places. They were fast and a good team, but it means a lot to be out here, playing in a sectional game; the first time I've ever been in a game this important."
Creadore added that he couldn't say enough about his senior group.
"It's incredible what they've done," Creadore said. "I've coached most of these guys since they were little, and you can't replace them."
Assistant coach Chad Farley has also been around this group of seniors since they first started and discussed the rise of Reich and Alex Kauffman, in particular, following the defeat.
"He's smart, an athlete, and coachable, and those are some great attributes to have," said Farley of Reich. "He started in sixth grade, and for me, back then, he was new to the travel soccer and played defensive-mid for us, but as he's gained the knowledge and the skills and worked his way up."
Reich ends a decorated career with the Eagles with 117 goals and 28 assists. He had 38 goals this season.
As for Kauffman, it's a much different story.
A defender, Kauffman never gets as much praise as a goal scorer or keeper would, but Farley knows he is just as important to what the Newton soccer team has built as anyone else.
"He started for us in junior high and always had a big boot," Farley said. "He's always played on the line for us, always played defense."
Together, all four seniors helped lead the Eagles to a 17-4-2 record this season and a 59-15-3 mark in four years on the pitch.
