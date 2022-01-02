EFFINGHAM/TEUTOPOLIS CHRISTMAS CLASSIC - DAY TWO
Game 24: Brooks 57, Oak Lawn 53
Brooks outlasted Oak Lawn on the second day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Tournament Wednesday.
Three players scored in double-figures in the 57-53 overtime win. Jerrett Moore led the team with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Oltimi Taiwo had 15 points and Kendall Larry had 13 points.
Meanwhile, for Oak Lawn, John McGowan led the team with 14 points, while Nicco Reyes had 11 points.
Game 23: Lincoln-Way East 58, Newton 43
After upsetting Teutopolis in its first game of the day, Newton took the floor for a second time against Lincoln-Way East on the second day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
The Griffins proved to be too much for the Eagles (11-3), winning 58-43.
Kaiden Ross led the team with 15 points, while Tylon Toliver had 12, Tommy Cheney, 11, and George Bellevue, 10.
Meanwhile, for Newton, Evan Schafer led the way with 17 points. He shot 5-of-12 from the floor. He was the only player on the team in double-figures.
Game 22: Effingham 48, Knoxville 46
Jett Volpi led Effingham to a win over Knoxville on the second day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Volpi scored 19 points in the Hearts (4-8) 48-46 victory. He was one of three Effingham players in double-figures. Garrett Wolfe had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Armando Estrada had 12 points and five boards.
Meanwhile, for Knoxville, David Hise had 19 points, and Kellen McClay had 13 points.
Game 21: Belvidere 54, Horizon SW 36
Belvidere defeated Horizon SW 54-36 on the second day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Ryan Beaudet led the team with 15 points and six rebounds, while Jason Dean had 10 points.
No Horizon SW players reached double-figures in the contest.
Game 20: Teutopolis 49, Saint Anthony 41
Two Teutopolis players scored in double-figures in its 49-41 win over Saint Anthony on the second day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Max Niebrugge led the Wooden Shoes (10-3) with 14 points, while Caleb Siemer had 12 points.
As for the rest of the team, James Niebrugge and Brendan Neibrugge had seven points, Dylan Pruemer had six points, Mitch Althoff had two points, and Joey Ruholl had one point.
Meanwhile, for the Bulldogs (8-8), Brock Fearday led the team with 12 points, while Max Koenig and Adam Rudibaugh had 10 points, Griffin Sehy, seven points, and Kyle Stewart, two points.
Game 19: Pleasant Plains 52, Lutheran North (Mo.) 49
Zach Powell scored 31 points in Pleasant Plains' 52-49 win over Lutheran North on the second day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Powell shot 13-of-15 from the floor and grabbed five rebounds in the victory, and joined Nick Sabo (12 points) as the two players to record double-figures in points.
Meanwhile, for Lutheran North, David Moore led the team with 18 points, while Brian O'Loughlin had 10 points.
Game 18: Dixon 57, Mattoon 30
Wyatt Wetzell led Dixon to a 57-30 win over Mattoon on the second day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Wetzell scored 19 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting, while Jacob Gather (15 points) and Riley Abell (10 points) recorded double-digits, too.
Meanwhile, for Mattoon, Cooper Bergstro was the lone player to reach double-figures with 13 points.
Game 17: Centennial 57, Charleston 51
Centennial defeated Charleston 57-51 on the second day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Trae Warren led the Chargers with 15 points, while David Hubbard and Adam Simmons each had 12 points.
Meanwhile, for Charleston, Jaksen Braun had 13 points, William Applegate had 12 points, and Caleb Oakely had 11 points.
Game 16: Brooks 67, Effingham 42
Effingham fell to Brooks on the second day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
The Hearts (3-8) trailed by 13, 24-11, after the first quarter en route to a 67-42 defeat.
Armando Estrada led the team with 11 points and eight rebounds, while Jett Volpi had 10 points.
As for the rest of the team, Garrett Wolfe had seven points, Dalton Fox, five points, Ethan Ritz, four points, Brayden Pals, three points, and Logan Heil, two points.
Meanwhile, for Brooks, Anthony Vaval had 19 points to lead the team, while Oltimi Taiwo had 12 points, Jerrett Moore, 11 points, and Kyle McElroy, 10 points.
Game 14: Oak Lawn 51, Knoxville 35
Oak Lawn defeated Knoxville 51-35 on the second day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
John McGowan led the team with 11 points, while Davion Lawrence had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, for Oak Lawn, David Hise led the team with 17 points. He shot 5-of-11 from the floor and was the only player on the team to reach double-figures in scoring.
Game 13: Lincoln-Way East 64, Saint Anthony 47
Kyle Stewart led all scorers in Saint Anthony's loss to Lincoln-Way East on the second day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Stewart scored 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the Bulldogs 64-47 loss. He was the only Saint Anthony (8-7) player to reach double-figures in scoring.
Meanwhile, for LWE, George Bellevue led the team with 17 points, while Kaiden Ross had 14 points and Tylon Toliver had 11 points.
Game 12: Dixon 66, Belvidere 28
Dixon defeated Belvidere on the second day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Jacob Gaither and Wyatt Wetzel both scored 14 points in the 66-28 win. They were the only two on the team to record double-digits in scoring.
No Belvidere players recorded double-figures in the contest.
Game 11: Charleston 62, Lutheran North 51
Jaksen Braun scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in Charleston's 62-51 win over Lutheran North on the second day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Braun was one of three players in double-figures for Charleston, joining Jackson Burgess (16 points) and Caleb Oakely (11 points).
Meanwhile, for Lutheran North, David Moore led the team with 20 points, while Jameer Cretter and Jacinth Prude had 10 points.
Game 10: Mattoon 59, Horizon SW 24
Mattoon defeated Horizon SW on the second day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
Christian Larson led the team with 10 points in its 59-24 victory.
There were no Horizon SW players to record double-digits in points.
Game 9: Centennial 50, Pleasant Plains 49
Centennial used a buzzer-beater to defeat Pleasant Plains on the second day of the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
The Chargers won 50-49 after a last-second loss to Saint Anthony the day before.
David Hubbard led the team with 18 points. He was the only player in double-figures.
Meanwhile, for Pleasant Plains, Zach Powell scored 24 points, while Cooper Schallenberg had 14 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.