The Newton Eagles rolled into a wet and chilly homecoming Friday game looking for a win to put themselves in the drivers seat for a playoff spot.
A costly turnover halfway through the fourth quarter made that more difficult which led to a Flora touchdown and a 7-0 victory.
With 5:52 remaining in the fourth quarter, Newton at third-and-10 on their eleven-yard line fumbled the ball at the line of scrimmage. A Flora player scooped it up and ran into the end zone scoring the only offensive points of the game.
“They’re [Flora] is rolling. They did a good job defensively against us. Hats off to them. You can’t turn the ball over. Obviously, to lose on a fumble – on a scoop and score is not a good thing,” said Newton varsity football coach Jason Fulton. “It’s unfortunate that it happened.”
Newton had a chance to even the score three minutes later. After a 63-yard Flora touchdown was called back for holding, Flora took to the ground again on 3rd and 25. The Wolves’ Grant Johnson took the ball and ran out of bounds stopping the clock for Newton.
Newton took possession of the ball after Flora fumbled the punt and the Eagles recovered the ball at the Flora 28-yard line with 2:33 remaining to play in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles’ Marshall Tarr fumbled the ball on Newton’s first play of the drive and Flora fell on it.
“We had an opportunity at the end by getting the ball back on a big play and we fumbled it right back to them,” Fulton said. “In conditions like this it’s a possibility and you have to make sure it doesn’t happen. Unfortunately it happened tonight.”
For the third straight game, The Eagle defense performed better unlike the first three games.
Fulton said the offense needs to execute better.
“The defense has been good and showed it in practice and in games. That’s why we punted it late,” Fulton said. “We did get the ball. They (Flora) did us a favor by stepping out of bounds. We got the ball back on a bad snap. We just didn’t execute. We just have to execute in that situation.”
Newton’s Adam Bridges had 16 carries for 155 yards before re-injuring his shoulder in the third quarter.
“I know it’s hurting him otherwise he would have been out there. Tonight he was hot and we just wanted to keep feeding him,” Fulton said. “He’s been fighting that shoulder all season. He ran really well.”
Fulton said the biggest difference between the first three games and the next three is that the team is playing with confidence.
“I think it’s a confidence thing more than anything,” he said. “We moved some personnel around to get our best kids on the field. We had some kids that were starting at the beginning of the season that aren’t playing a lot right now. We haven’t lost faith in those guys; they’ve just been outplayed by some of our guys. We’re just trying to get some of best kids on the field.”
Newton started their last drive of the second quarter with a 30-yard run by Bridges. Two plays later, another handoff to Bridges resulted in a 24-yard run to the 24-yard line. Seven plays later the Eagles found themselves on the eleven yard line on a fourth and four with three seconds left in the first half.
The Eagles attempted a 21-yard field goal on a soggy Chizevsky Field that sailed right keeping the score deadlocked at 0-0.
“We have two really tough games left. We were going to have to step up and play our best,” Fulton said.
At 4-3, the Eagles have a senior night contest versus Olney before finishing out the season at Marshall.
