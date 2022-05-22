Newton saw its baseball season end far too soon and not without questions Saturday.
The Eagles lost to Flora in a Class 2A regional championship game, 3-2. Officials, however, called the game in the top of the seventh, after Garrett Patridge singled and Cole Young was at the plate.
Officials deemed that the field was unplayable due to the weather, forcing the game to end and sending the Wolves to the sectional semifinals.
According to the National Federation State High School Associations (NFHS) Baseball Rules, which the IHSA follows, and Rule 4-2-3, “If weather or darkness interferes with play so that the game is called (ended) by the umpire, it is a regulation game: if five full innings have been played, or if the home team has scored an equal or greater number of runs in four or four and a fraction turns at bat than the visiting team has scored in five turns at bat; or if play has gone beyond five full innings.”
Flora scored the first run of the game in the first inning before adding two more in the sixth. Newton then responded with two in the bottom of the sixth before the game ended.
Carder Reich and Mason Mulvey had two hits, while Isaac Flowers had one. Reich hit a double, and Flowers hit a home run.
Reich also pitched for Newton. He threw six innings and allowed seven hits, three runs – two earned – and one walk with six strikeouts.
The Eagles finish the season at 23-8.
