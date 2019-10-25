The Newton Eagles football team defeated Marshall Friday 21-18 for the team’s fifth win to secure the winning and season and qualify them to be potentially chosen for the playoffs Saturday night.
The Eagles took a 7-0 lead late in the first, but after Marshall scored on fourth-and-goal and forced a fumble from the Eagles, Marshall was able to take it in to go go up five after one.
A 32-yard touchdown pass from Jake Stanley to Ben Meinhart put the Eagles up 14-12 over Marshall. But Marshall marched down the first and capped it off with a touchdown to take a 18-14 halftime lead over the Eagles.
The Eagles were able to score with 5:19 to go to go up 21-18 and an interception from Payton Birch with 1:22 remaining sealed the win for the Eagles.
Now they await to see if their season will be extended with a playoff matchup, or if they will be left out with tonight being their last game.
The Eagles end the regular season at 5-4.
Cumberland 47, Sangamon Valley 7
The Cumberland Pirates defeated Sangamon Valley 47-7 Friday.
Stats were not provided by press time.
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes fell to Centralia Thursday 15-25, 25-22, 12-25.
Erica Michels had 13 kills while Carly Michels had 11. Kelsey Deters had 16 assists. Ciara Roepke had five digs.
The loss drops the Lady Shoes to 18-16.
Newton 2, Paris 0
The Newton Lady Eagles defeated Paris 25-18, 25-17 for the Little Illini Conference Championship.
Renee Probst had eight kills while Brooke Hansen added seven.
Maddi Hemrich had 21 assists and Kelsi Geltz had 14 digs.
