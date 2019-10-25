Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Periods of rain. High 62F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.