NEWTON — Sara Beam always looks forward to April.
The month marks the beginning of spring.
It is also a month dedicated to bringing awareness to those with autism spectrum disorder, which makes Beam smile. Beam’s daughter, Brinlyn, was diagnosed with the disorder when she was two.
Once the calendar rolls around to April, though, Brinlyn feels on top of the world, as she knows that a day is marked dedicated to her and others battling the disorder.
That such day happened on Monday this year.
Before the Newton softball game against Olney (Richland County), Brinlyn had the chance to sing the national anthem and throw out the first pitch.
However, she wasn’t the only one involved.
Evan Joy of Olney got to throw out the first pitch, as well.
“It was cool this year because Evan Joy was able to join us and her dad is the assistant track coach for Olney and Olney track just happened to be running at Newton that day, so he could pop out and be a part of it,” Beam said. "She attends a school in Jasper County but lives in Olney, so that connected us right away and then, of course, to see Brinlyn getting the love from everyone. She talks about it all day at school and how it’s her day and that she gets to throw out the first pitch.
“It’s pretty special to see her excited.”
The entire Newton softball team wore shirts dedicated to the special day. All month long, they have worn ribbons in their hair with puzzle pieces on them, which is the month’s signature, as well.
Sara said she doesn’t have much to do with setting up the day, though.
Instead, that credit goes to assistant coach Andrea Cleaver and her team.
“(My team) takes care of designing the shirts and setting the date, talking to the other team and getting that all set up and then that day, I can sit back and enjoy (the day) they put into my daughter and any other families that are affected by autism,” Sara said.
As for the game itself, the Lady Eagles defeated the Tigers, 4-2.
Kayla Kocher threw seven innings and allowed four hits, two unearned runs and one walk with six strikeouts.
Camryn Martin added two hits at the plate, while Addy O’Dell, Allie Stanley, Kocher, Bailee Frichtl, Lexie Grove and Lilly Kessler had one.
Newton is now 18-3 on the season and 5-1 in the Little Illini Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.