Renovations to Klosterman Field could be forthcoming.
At Effingham’s Unit 40 Board of Education meeting Tuesday, the topic arose of installing turf to the field, which many believe would benefit the entire school.
From a football perspective, head coach Brett Hefner said that turf eliminates one problem in particular.
“The biggest thing is we don’t lose practice time,” Hefner said. “We’ve lost practice time due to weather and due to wet field conditions.”
Additionally, turf would also put them with Mt. Zion, Taylorville, Mattoon and Mahomet-Seymour — the other Apollo Conference schools that have or will have a turf field come the 2022 season. Mt. Zion and Taylorville are the schools with a turf field in place. Mattoon will be installing their turf field before the season, and Mahomet-Seymour will vote on the addition in the spring.
“I think the biggest thing that it shows is that the program is valued,” Hefner said. “They want your kids to have the best available resources to try and get on-par with the people you’re trying to compete against.”
Effingham played on a turf field three times this past season, going 2-1 in those contests.
Junior quarterback Tanner Pontious was the starting quarterback in each of those three games and is also in favor of the idea, saying it would “be pretty amazing” to call a turf field his home for his final season.
“My home field has been grass every single season that I’ve played. I love the idea,” Pontious said. “I played on it a couple of times this past season, and it was a whole different environment. Not much sliding around, even when it was raining at Mater Dei, it was pretty good. The ball stayed dry.”
Altogether, the advantages are endless, and it doesn’t stop with the football program. Turf will also affect other programs and activities, notably soccer and marching band.
“It’s an overall improvement for the athletes and not just football players,” said Dee Pontious, the mother of junior quarterback Tanner. “There are several opportunities with a turf field because you don’t have to take the inclement weather into fact, it’s less maintenance, and you’re not running all over trying to find paint for the field as we did in this past football season. There are a lot more pros to having a turf field versus the cons of it.”
The only caveat, though, is it isn’t cheap.
Luckily, with the efforts of the Effingham Sportsbackers, among others, this possibility could soon become a reality.
“Some great people are working on it, and they’re very well-connected,” Hefner said. “We will certainly do anything we would be asked to do. A number of our families have spoken to various people about how important it would be, not only for our program but for the whole school.”
One of the individuals behind it is Effingham Sportsbackers’ board member Chris Kreke, who is one of the eight members on the board.
“The Sportsbackers have agreed to donate money toward this, and several private folks have agreed to be a part of this partnership with our school to move forward on this program,” Kreke said. “The school voted the other night to move forward with their side. So, I believe we got an excellent opportunity to make this a reality due to the partnership of public and private funds.”
Kreke added that he believes there will be a decision by the end of the year, with all signs pointing up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.