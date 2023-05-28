NEOGA — The field needed a complete makeover.
So much so that Neoga superintendent Tony Fearday, along with the help of baseball coach Kirk Hacker and athletics director Mike Taylor, needed to tear up the entirety of it at Neoga High School and start fresh.
"Kirk approached me to walk out one day and asked, 'What can we do with this diamond?' He wanted me to walk out on the field; it took me one trip and I said, 'You got to start over,'" Fearday said. "At that point, we started over."
What were the problems, though?
Rain issues were the main culprit.
Taylor said that one year the Indians played minimal home games.
When it rained, puddles of water would be in the outfield, making the field unplayable.
"We'd have nice days where the infield might be dry, but we'd have huge puddles in the outfield. We couldn't play in the outfield and there was a season where we played only three-to-four home games," Taylor said. "We played games when the foul ground along third base was an absolute swamp. We'd put a bucket in the ground and the water would go through a pump and it would pump water out and run into that bucket."
Though that may not have been ideal for an athletic director, what was ideal was having the constant hand of Fearday to help when times were tough.
"Between labor and financial resources, this doesn't happen," Taylor said. "We have these ideas; we want these things to happen, but we have to have the money to do it and we got to have the labor to do it and at the time — when stuff like this needs to be done — you've got all these farmers that have the equipment to do it, but they're busy, so we can't get everything done; we can't coordinate everybody at one time to do it, so having a guy like Tony, who wants everything done yesterday when he wants stuff done is a huge help."
Owning Sigel Equipment helps Fearday, as well.
"That's the advantage I have over a lot of people," Fearday said. "I can go get what I want."
Fearday ended up getting what he wanted quite a bit, too.
Among the things that Fearday helped with were:
— Removing two trees;
— Pouring the concrete pad;
— Spraying the infield with Roundup;
— Inserting a pipe for drainage;
— Traveling to St. Louis to get three semi-loads of sod.
All of that also didn't go unnoticed.
Neoga head coach Kirk Hacker smiled from ear to ear when talking about Fearday.
"Guys like Tony don't come along every day and many people want to come out and tell you, 'If I were you, I would do this and I would do that.' Tony said, 'Let's do this; let's do that,' and you can get on board with somebody like that," Hacker said. "You don't put the time in to do these things yourself; you do it for these kids."
That all began in the spring of 2019.
Hacker had just been hired to take over the program at that time, with his first task being to reshape the field.
"It wasn't very pretty at the beginning," Hacker said. "When I interviewed for the position, one thing [asked] was, 'Can you fix the ballfield?' I had pretty good luck with the junior high field and I had been over here working a little bit from time to time, trying to help them fix some things and I thought, 'It can't be that bad.'"
What Hacker thought wasn't what was realized, though.
"I pulled back the tarp on the mound and was like, 'Oh my gosh, where are we going to find enough dirt because there was no mound," he said.
Fortunately for Hacker, he ended up finding a resolution to that problem.
Hacker said that his wife's uncle was building a hog barn and had just what he needed.
"My wife's uncle was building a hog barn and they were digging some footing for it and had some nice gray clay to start with," Hacker said. "Then, we tried to find some other dirt to put up over the top of it — something to make it in the right shape."
That's where the help from Fearday also came in handy.
Hacker wouldn't want to count on any other man, either.
"I don't know that words can describe (Tony)," Hacker said. "You get choked up when you think of what it looks like at the beginning to what it is here. We talked about it being a 10-year plan. But he said we'll get it taken care of today. And he did.
"I don't know what we would have done without him. The guy's got a heart of gold."
That "heart of gold" has since led to a beautiful diamond that players can now happily play on without looking over their shoulders or worrying about the field being unplayable.
Seniors Brady Reynolds and Quintin Richards are two such players that were freshmen when the project was coming to fruition.
"This field has changed a lot in the past four years," Reynolds said. "The collective work by everybody on the team, family members and coaches has been great.
"It's much better to play and practice when you know you're going to get true hops that won't hit you in the face."
"It's a lot easier," Richards added. "There used to be puddles and it would stop all of your momentum."
Both expressed their admiration for Fearday, too.
"He's helped us out a lot. He doesn't know how much it means to us to have this field to play on and everybody appreciates him," Reynolds said.
"He's put a lot of hours into this field," Richards continued. "He does a lot and is very helpful."
Overall, what all of that hard work, admiration and graciousness has led to in the end is Neoga's field of dreams.
