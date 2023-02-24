The buzzer sounded and Neoga players were scrambling around the court at Casey-Westfield High School, looking for a teammate to hug.
It was a fitting end to a back-and-forth contest that ended with the Indians defeating Tuscola, 44-38, to win a Class 1A sectional championship — the second straight and second in program history.
Sophomore Brynn Richards said, “This one was super important because it could have been the last time (playing) with my sister. I wanted to win this one, so we could continue playing together.”
Senior Allison Worman added, “It means a lot because it’s a great feeling to play with these girls. I’ve played with ‘Hak’ since I was in fourth grade and ‘Syd’ since freshman year and it’s a really good feeling to go with them.”
Neoga head coach Kim Romack continued, “Your dream as a coach is to influence kids. You want to build better women to go out into the world and the postseason stuff is a nice thing to do too. Never do you think you’ll get into this situation and we don’t take it for granted; we live every moment.”
They played just like that, too.
The Indians (32-3) opened the game leading 12-6.
Neoga senior Sydney Hakman rebounded a missed shot and made a layup for the game’s first points.
Senior Sydney Richards then hit a three-pointer with 5:44 left before Tuscola answered with a rebound putback from junior Sydney Moss that made it 5-2 with 3:47 left.
Sydney Richards then responded with a three-point play that pushed the lead to six, 8-2, before Brynn Richards knocked down a midrange shot that made it 10-2.
The Lady Warriors then responded with the next four points to cut the lead to four before Sydney Richards ended the quarter by banking in a midrange shot to equal the score after the frame.
Neoga then followed that period by taking a five-point advantage, 22-17, into halftime.
Brynn Richards hit a three-pointer with 4:52 left before Tuscola senior Ella Boyer hit a three-pointer with 4:11 left that made it 15-9.
Lady Warriors’ sophomore Lia Patterson then converted a layup while drawing a foul to make it 18-11 with 3:49 left before senior Harley Woodard came up with a steal and made a layup that made it 18-13.
Woodard then followed that with another layup later in the period while drawing a foul that sent her to the line for a chance at a three-point play.
Woodward missed her foul shot, though, leaving the score at 20-15 with 2:51 left before Worman hit a midrange shot that pushed the lead to six, 22-15.
The Indians ended the first half ahead 22-17.
Tuscola then responded by winning the third frame after outscoring Neoga 14-7.
“We wanted to come out and win the third and we didn’t,” Romack said. “So, fourth quarter, it was you had to come out and win the quarter. You got to take care of business and these guys have been here before; they know what to expect.”
The Indians’ players answered Romack’s request.
Neoga outscored the Lady Warriors 15-7 in the final frame.
Indians’ junior Haylee Campbell started the quarter with a layup with 7:31 left before Worman hit a layup that gave Neoga the lead right back, 33-31.
Sydney Richards and Campbell then hit four free throws in-a-row that made it 37-31 before Tuscola sophomore Ava Boyer knocked down a pair of free throws herself that cut the lead back to four, 37-33.
Woodard then hit one-of-her-two free throws to make it a three-point game, 37-34, with 3:07 left.
Sydney Richards then followed that by picking off a pass and hitting a layup with 1:50 left that made it a five-point contest, 39-34, before free throws closed the game for the Indians.
Overall, the charity stripe proved to be the difference in the game.
Neoga finished shooting 15-of-21 (71 percent); the Lady Warriors finished shooting 11-of-28 (39 percent).
“We shoot a lot during practice and I’m not sure it always goes well. But, when we get in pressure situations at the end of the game, we can knock them down to make it matter,” Romack said.
Sydney Richards added that the team’s mindset heading into the fourth quarter was to attack the basket as much as possible.
“Our team wanted to focus on knowing that if we could drive, we could get to the line and they would foul us,” she said.
Neoga has now won 13 games in a row and will face Christopher on Monday at the Enlow Center at 7 p.m.
“It’s amazing. The fact that we get this opportunity again, we’re just going to keep rolling through,” junior Allison Sampson said.
Sampson finished with four points, tying Worman in that regard.
Sydney Richards led the team with 19 points. Brynn Richards added 10.
“We need the rest of them to step up and Brynn was able to knock down some shots tonight,” Romack said. “Whatever we can get out of everybody counts as a team win.”
Hakman finished with two points and Campbell added five to the cause.
“I know my team’s got me out there,” said Campbell, who is still working her way back from an injury. “I know scoring is not my job anymore — they got that. They can clearly do it without me for two weeks, so I just need to come in and give them a lift.”
Campbell and Worman have switched spots since the injury.
Romack said that her team doesn’t lose much with one on the bench and the other on the floor.
What Romack’s bunch also doesn’t lose, though, is fan support, something that she knows her team appreciates and gets energized from each night.
“We love our small town,” Romack said. “We get great support; our student section was phenomenal again tonight.”
