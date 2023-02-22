CASEY, Ill. — Earning an opportunity to defend a championship is something that no athlete overlooks.
The Neoga girls basketball is no different.
Of the eight Class 1A teams that advanced to the super-sectionals one season ago, the Indians are one of five teams remaining looking to repeat. Okawville, Serena, Chicago (Hope Academy), and Galena round out the list.
Neoga defeated Hume-Shiloh w/ Kansas and Oakland (Tri-County) to advance to the sectional finals at Casey-Westfield High School on Thursday night.
"It's awesome," junior Allison Sampson said. "The fact that we've accomplished so much is just amazing. I hope we keep rolling through."
"It's amazing," senior Sydney Hakman continued. "We've worked so hard to get here. I think we're playing our best basketball right now."
The Indians defeated the Lady Titans 54-41, with a quick start being one reason for their success.
"We've talked about that all year long," said Neoga head coach Kim Romack on her team's starts to games. "If you can get a lead and have a good start at least and not get buried early, it makes the game a whole lot easier as we go along."
Sophomore Brynn Richards started the game with a layup off a turnover. Hakman banked in a midrange shot and senior Sydney Richards hit a short jumper to make it 6-0 early.
Hakman then hit a three-pointer from the corner to make it 9-2 with 4:56 left before Lady Titans' junior Josie Armstrong made a midrange shot that cut the Neoga lead to five points.
Junior Haylee Campbell — who came off the bench as she works her way back from an injury that sidelined her at the tail-end of the season — then hit a layup with 2:43 left.
Sydney Richards followed that with another midrange jumper that made it 13-4 before Armstrong hit a three-pointer with 17.6 seconds left that made it a seven-point game, 14-7.
Campell, however, responded with another layup that made it 16-7.
The Indians ultimately ended the first quarter ahead by seven points, 16-9, and led by nine points at halftime, 23-14, after Neoga outscored Tri-County, 7-5, in a low-scoring second period.
The Indians opened the period on a 5-0 run that pushed the lead to 12 points, 21-9. Sampson scored five of Neoga's seven points in the period.
Sampson ended the game with 10 points.
"The second half of the season, I feel like she's really come along," said Romack of Sampson. "We knew coming into this year that we needed some people to score when teams keyed in on (Sydney) Richards and (Haylee) Campbell and Allie Sampson has done a great job of stepping up.
"All these kids chip in and do their job. It was a team win, one-to-14. We go all the way to our managers."
Sydney Richards led the team with 15 points.
Hakman pitched in with 13 points, although scoring isn't necessarily what she's known for; she instead prides herself on the defensive end of the floor.
"We knew they were going to be good. We watched game tape a lot on them and we decided to go man," Hakman said. "We were taking a risk there, first of all, because they drive to the middle so much, but with our defense and all of our players playing good defense, we knew we could stop that pretty quickly."
Brynn Richards added nine points and Campbell rounded out the scoring with seven.
As for the Lady Titans, Armstrong led all scorers with 24 points.
Senior Kaylin Williams had seven points. Junior Kenzie Hales added four and junior Sami McClain and senior Thaylee Barry each had three points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.