There have been few occasions where Neoga has been able to come close to Teutopolis, let alone beat them.
Monday night, however, was not one of those instances.
The Indians defeated Teutopolis (24-5), 53-47, at Neoga High School to improve to 27-3 overall.
The first half, though, wasn't as kind to the Indians, as the Lady Shoes led 14-10 after the first quarter and 32-23 at halftime.
Kaylee Niebrugge scored the first four points for Teutopolis after hitting a midrange shot and converting a layup.
Sydney Richards then got Neoga on the board with a layup with 4:22 left before Niebrugge answered with a layup of her own to make it 6-2.
Both teams then traded baskets before Mollie Ruholl knocked down a midrange shot with 3:03 left to make it 10-4.
Then, toward the end of the period, Estella Mette hit a midrange shot to make it 14-8 before Allison Sampson closed the frame with a midrange shot herself to equal the score after the first.
Neoga ended up shooting 5-of-11 in the first quarter; Teutopolis shot 7-of-16.
For the first half, the Indians shot 9-of-22, while the Lady Shoes shot 13-of-30.
Teutopolis opened the second quarter on a 5-0 run after Niebrugge made a shot and Ruholl hit a 3-pointer to make it 19-10, but Neoga responded with a 5-0 run itself to cut the lead back to four points, 19-15.
Niebrugge then hit a 3-pointer with 3:25 left to make it 22-15 before the Indians responded with the following four points to make it 22-19.
The Lady Shoes then rattled off the next seven points to increase the margin to 10 points, 29-19. Ruholl and Anna Probst hit 3-pointers, while Niebrugge made one-of-her-two free throws.
The Indians, though, continued to stay within striking distance, as Sydney and Brynn Richards both hit shots to cut the lead to six, 29-23, before a Niebrugge 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the Lady Shoes into halftime with a 32-23 lead.
The 3-pointer for Niebrugge were the 1,000th, 1,001st, and 1,002nd points of her career.
Niebrugge ended the game with 24 points, four rebounds, and two steals.
Ruholl was second on the team with 11 points. Summer Wall had four. Probst had three. Courtney Gibson and Mette had two, and Katie Kremer had one.
As for Neoga, Sydney Richards led the way with 23 points, while Sampson had 12, Sydney Hakman had seven, Allison Worman had five, Atalie Osborn had four, and Brynn Richards had two.
|Neoga
|10
|13
|10
|20
|53
|Teutopolis
|14
|18
|9
|6
|47
