Two familiar names will play for the National Trail Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament championship Saturday evening.
On one side is three-time defending champion Altamont, while on the other side is a 19-win Neoga team.
Altamont upset Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City — who was the top seed and third-ranked team in Class 1A — while Neoga avenged its loss to Saint Anthony just one week ago with a wire-to-wire victory.
GAME 9: Altamont 60, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 53
Many may not have expected the result.
When you look at the records and the results, it was clear who the more dominant team was between Altamont and Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City.
One side featured a team that had won their last 10 games and earned the No. 3 ranking in Class 1A. The other side featured a team that just got over .500 but had been showing signs of vast improvement since the turn of the calendar.
Altogether, what it equaled was a double-overtime thriller that ended with an upset, as the Lady Indians defeated the Bobcats, 60-53, to advance to the National Trail Conference Tournament championship game — the sixth-straight season that Altamont has appeared in the contest.
“The team we were before Christmas is not the team we are now,” Lady Indians’ head coach Katie Lurkins said. “Us winning this game tonight is an example of our positive progression toward accomplishing our goal to increase our fundamental skills, basketball awareness, and team togetherness.”
GAME 10: Neoga 44, Saint Anthony 31
The roles reversed.
One week ago, Neoga lost a wire-to-wire contest to Saint Anthony.
Fast forward to Thursday night’s National Trail Conference Tournament semifinal, though, and it was a different story, as the Bulldogs were the ones to lose a wire-to-wire affair, as the Indians advanced to the NTC Tournament championship game with a 44-31 victory.
