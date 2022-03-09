The National Trail Conference announced its first- and second-team and honorable mentions Wednesday on the girls' side.
Altamont's Grace Nelson - who was the conference's Most Valuable Player - and St. Anthony's Riley Guy and Lucy Fearday earned a spot on the first team from the Effingham County area.
Joining all three were Neoga's Sydney Richards and Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City's Gracie Heckert and Lani Morrison.
As for the second team, Dieterich's Cortney Brummer and Altamont's Peyton Osteen were selections from Effingham County.
They join South Central's Brooklyn Garrett, Neoga's Avery Fearday and Haylee Campbell, and North Clay's Miah Ballard.
There were three honorable mention selections, too. Brownstown/St. Elmo's Lexi Seabaugh, South Central's Laney Webster, and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg's Ella Kinkelaar were the three earning honorable mention status.
