HOW HAVE THEY FARED SO FAR?
St. Elmo-Brownstown (SEB) is 13-5 overall. The Eagles opened the season with a 72-38 win over Class 1A Mt. Olive in the Mulberry Grove FNB Community Bank Turkey Tournament. They then defeated Class 1A Lebanon, 71-16, Class 1A Mulberry Grove, 69-23, and Class 1A Glen Carbon Father McGivney, 56-48. SEB followed that with a loss to Class 1A Neoga, 49-47, before defeating Class 1A Hume Shiloh-Kansas-Oakland (Tri-County), 70-36. The Eagles then lost to Class 1A North Clay, 68-60, and Class 1A St. Anthony, 61-31, before defeating Class 1A Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 63-35. The Eagles then lost to Class 2A Hillsboro, 59-57, and defeated Class 1A Cumberland, 65-52, before falling to Afton, out of Missouri, 80-75. Since the last defeat, SEB has won six games in a row. The Eagles have defeated Class 2A Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville, 70-37; Class 1A Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 59-52; Class 1A Edinburg, 64-58; Class 1A Patoka-Odin, 67-41, and Class 1A Martinsville, 57-44.
COACH NOTES
Greg Feezel is in his 17th season at St. Elmo-Brownstown. Since the 2016-2017 season, he has a 17-35 record in the National Trail Conference. St. Elmo-Brownstown is currently 1-3 in the league this season, but Feezel believes his team has turned the corner. "We have turned the corner since the first of the year and are playing pretty good basketball now as we head into the NTC Tournament."
TOURNAMENT NOTES
SEB has won eight conference tournaments since it started in 1935. The Eagles last won a conference tournament in 1993.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jarrett Pasley averages 15.3 points per game on 44 percent shooting (99-of-221). He also shoots 37 percent from behind the 3-point line (39-of-103) and has 63 rebounds, 41 assists, 28 steals, and 23 turnovers.
Adam Atwood averages 12.5 points per game on 55 percent shooting (84-of-152). He also shoots 35 percent from behind the 3-point line (14-of-39), 77 percent from the free-throw line (44-of-57), and has 116 rebounds, 68 assists, 42 steals, one blocked shot, and 39 turnovers.
Caleb Campbell averages 13.5 points per game on 43 percent shooting (86-of-198). He also shoots 40 percent from behind the 3-point line (19-of-47), 73 percent from the free-throw line (53-of-72), and has 69 rebounds, 46 assists, 27 steals, three blocked shots, and 36 turnovers.
WHO'S NEXT
SEB earned the No. 6 seed in the tournament this year and will play the No. 3 seed, St. Anthony, on Wednesday, following the game between No. 2 seed North Clay and No. 7 seed South Central. The Eagles lost to the Bulldogs on Friday, December 9.
