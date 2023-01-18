HOW HAVE THEY FARED SO FAR?
St. Anthony is 14-7 overall. The Bulldogs opened the season with a 50-43 win over Class 2A Robinson in the St. Anthony Turkey Tournament. They then lost to Class 2A Breese Central, 50-34, before defeating Class 3A Effingham, 55-48. St. Anthony ended the tournament with a 56-44 loss to Class 3A Highland. The Bulldogs followed that with a 53-49 loss to Class 1A North Clay to open the conference season before three-straight wins against Class 2A Sullivan, 52-37, Class 1A Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 69-25, and Class 1A St. Elmo-Brownstown, 61-31. St. Anthony then lost to Class 2A Newton, 63-54, before five-straight wins, starting with a 61-32 victory over Class 1A Dieterich, 61-32. The Bulldogs then defeated Class 3A Charleston in overtime, 61-51, and Class 3A Olney Richland County, 44-34, before back-to-back victories to start the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic. They defeated Lutheran North, out of Missouri, 55-49, and Class 4A Oak Lawn Community, 54-44. St. Anthony followed that with a loss to Class 2A Teutopolis, 50-46, before falling to Class 2A Pleasant Plains in overtime, 52-43. The Bulldogs then started January with a 53-43 loss to Class 2A Robinson and have since won the last four games. They defeated Class 2A Paris, 55-23, Class 1A Neoga, 58-33, Class 2A Breese Mater Dei, 56-52, and Class 2A Flora, 50-39.
COACH NOTES
Cody Rincker is in his 10th season at St. Anthony. Since the 2016-2017 season, he has a 51-2 record in the National Trail Conference, has won four conference tournaments, and has played for five. St. Anthony is currently 4-1 in the league this season, and Rincker believes his team has what it takes to make another run. "I think we are playing well now, and if we play to our potential, we have a shot at competing for the title."
TOURNAMENT NOTES
St. Anthony has won 24 conference tournaments since it first started in 1935.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brock Fearday averages 13.5 points per game on 53 percent shooting (106-of-200). He also shoots 31 percent from behind the 3-point line (17-of-54) and 77 percent from the free-throw line (42-of-54). He also has 108 rebounds, 14 assists, 22 steals, seven blocked shots, and nine turnovers.
Collin Westendorf averages 9.6 points per game on 46 percent shooting (69-of-150). He also shoots 40 percent from behind the 3-point line (20-of-50) and 65 percent from the free-throw line (34-of-52). He also has 93 rebounds, 18 assists, 16 steals, two blocked shots, and 17 turnovers.
WHO'S NEXT
St. Anthony earned the No. 3 seed in the tournament this year and will play the No. 6 seed, St. Elmo-Brownstown, on Wednesday, following the game between No. 2 seed North Clay and No. 7 seed South Central. The Bulldogs last defeated the Eagles on Friday, December 9.
