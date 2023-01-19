HOW HAVE THEY FARED SO FAR?
South Central is 13-6 overall. The Cougars opened the season with a 54-44 win over Class 2A Flora. They then defeated Class 1A Ramsey, 67-53, and Class 1A Patoka-Odin, 58-34, before losing their next four games. South Central then won ten games in a row but has lost its last two contests. The Cougars fell to Class 1A Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 52-50, and Class 1A Dieterich, 37-30.
COACH NOTES
Blae Doehring is in his 5th season at South Central. He has a 16-19 record in the National Trail Conference. The Cougars are currently 0-3 in the league this season.
TOURNAMENT NOTES
South Central has never won a conference tournament since it started in 1935.
WHO'S NEXT
South Central earned the No. 7 seed in the tournament this year and will play the No. 2 seed, North Clay, on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. The Cougars will not play North Clay — in the regular season — until Thursday, February 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.