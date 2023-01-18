HOW HAVE THEY FARED SO FAR?
North Clay is 14-5 overall. The Cardinals opened the season with a 63-62 win over Class 2A Newton in the Cumberland Turkey Tournament. They then defeated Class 1A Cumberland, 57-50, lost to Class 1A Casey-Westfield, 55-54, and defeated Class 1A St. Anthony, 53-49, before losing back-to-back games against Class 1A Casey-Westfield and Graves County, out of Kentucky. North Clay then won nine of its next ten basketball games before falling to Altamont, 61-43. The Cardinals have since won their last two basketball games. They defeated Class 1A Woodlawn, 64-56, and Class 1A Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 78-68.
COACH NOTES
Josh Zink is in his 6th season at North Clay. He has a 22-15 record in the National Trail Conference. The Cardinals are currently 4-1 in the league this season.
TOURNAMENT NOTES
North Clay has never won a conference tournament since it started in 1935.
WHO'S NEXT
North Clay earned the No. 2 seed in the tournament this year and will play the No. 7 seed, South Central, on Wednesday, at 6:15 p.m. The Cardinals will not play South Central until Thursday, February 16.
