National Trail Conference Tournament Preview

The 2022-2023 North Clay Cardinals. Pictured from L-R (back row) are assistant coach Mike Bailey, head coach Josh Zink, and assistant coach Roy Taylor. Pictured from L-R (front row) are Ethan Kuenstler, Andrew Casolari, Jesse Weidner, Spencer Clark, Matt Sullens, Levi Smith, Alex Boose, Logan Fleener, Aiden Hardiek, Enoch McCrary, Carder Walden, Garon Bailey, and Cody Zimdars.

 Provided Photo

HOW HAVE THEY FARED SO FAR?

North Clay is 14-5 overall. The Cardinals opened the season with a 63-62 win over Class 2A Newton in the Cumberland Turkey Tournament. They then defeated Class 1A Cumberland, 57-50, lost to Class 1A Casey-Westfield, 55-54, and defeated Class 1A St. Anthony, 53-49, before losing back-to-back games against Class 1A Casey-Westfield and Graves County, out of Kentucky. North Clay then won nine of its next ten basketball games before falling to Altamont, 61-43. The Cardinals have since won their last two basketball games. They defeated Class 1A Woodlawn, 64-56, and Class 1A Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 78-68.

COACH NOTES

Josh Zink is in his 6th season at North Clay. He has a 22-15 record in the National Trail Conference. The Cardinals are currently 4-1 in the league this season.

TOURNAMENT NOTES

North Clay has never won a conference tournament since it started in 1935.

WHO'S NEXT

North Clay earned the No. 2 seed in the tournament this year and will play the No. 7 seed, South Central, on Wednesday, at 6:15 p.m. The Cardinals will not play South Central until Thursday, February 16.

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 618-510-9231 or alex.wallner@effinghamdailynews.com.

Tags

Trending Video