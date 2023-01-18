Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Rain and a few thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain and a few thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.