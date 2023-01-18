HOW HAVE THEY FARED SO FAR?
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City (CHBC) is 5-15 overall. The Bobcats opened the season with a 64-55 loss to Class 1A Ramsey in the Mulberry Grove FNB Community Bank Turkey Tournament. CHBC then lost to Class 1A Patoka-Odin, 63-55, and Class 1A Glen Carbon Father McGivney, 62-45, before defeating Class 1A Mt. Olive, 65-31. The Bobcats then lost to Class 1A Neoga, 61-42, before losing the next three games. They fell to Class 1A St. Anthony, 69-25, Class 1A Dieterich, 55-40, and Class 1A St. Elmo-Brownstown, 63-35. CHBC then won the next two games, defeating Class 1A Mulberry Grove, 70-42, and Class 1A Ramsey, 46-43. The Bobcats have since lost eight of their last nine basketball games.
COACH NOTES
Tanner Thompson is in his 3rd season at CHBC. He has a 1-20 record in the National Trail Conference. The Bobcats are currently 0-5 in the league this season.
TOURNAMENT NOTES
CHBC has won three conference tournaments since it started in 1935. The Bobcats last won a conference tournament in 1968.
WHO'S NEXT
CHBC earned the No. 9 seed in the tournament this year and will play the No. 8 seed, Neoga, on Monday, at 6:15 p.m. The Bobcats lost to the Indians on Tuesday, November 29.
