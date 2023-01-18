National Trail Conference Tournament Preview

The 2022-2023 Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City. Pictured from L-R (back row) are Trevor Theiss, Rylee Fisher, AJ Radloff, Clayton Wojcik, and Gage Lorton. Pictured from L-R (front row) are Layne Jones, Drake Davis, Carson Underwood, Carter Bain, Kaidyn Calame, Carson Evans, and Kenny Robbins. Not pictured are August Cosart, Kyle Lamb, and Trenton Monett.

 Alex Wallner Daily News

HOW HAVE THEY FARED SO FAR?

Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City (CHBC) is 5-15 overall. The Bobcats opened the season with a 64-55 loss to Class 1A Ramsey in the Mulberry Grove FNB Community Bank Turkey Tournament. CHBC then lost to Class 1A Patoka-Odin, 63-55, and Class 1A Glen Carbon Father McGivney, 62-45, before defeating Class 1A Mt. Olive, 65-31. The Bobcats then lost to Class 1A Neoga, 61-42, before losing the next three games. They fell to Class 1A St. Anthony, 69-25, Class 1A Dieterich, 55-40, and Class 1A St. Elmo-Brownstown, 63-35. CHBC then won the next two games, defeating Class 1A Mulberry Grove, 70-42, and Class 1A Ramsey, 46-43. The Bobcats have since lost eight of their last nine basketball games.

COACH NOTES

Tanner Thompson is in his 3rd season at CHBC. He has a 1-20 record in the National Trail Conference. The Bobcats are currently 0-5 in the league this season.

TOURNAMENT NOTES

CHBC has won three conference tournaments since it started in 1935. The Bobcats last won a conference tournament in 1968.

WHO'S NEXT

CHBC earned the No. 9 seed in the tournament this year and will play the No. 8 seed, Neoga, on Monday, at 6:15 p.m. The Bobcats lost to the Indians on Tuesday, November 29.

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 618-510-9231 or alex.wallner@effinghamdailynews.com.

