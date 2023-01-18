HOW HAVE THEY FARED SO FAR?
Altamont is 16-3 overall. The Indians opened the season with a 65-53 loss at Class 3A Morton. Altamont then defeated Class 1A Cumberland, 52-43, and Class 2A Vandalia, 68-55, before losing to Class 2A Newton, 54-47. The Indians then defeated Class 1A South Central, 72-45, Class 1A Carlyle, 53-35, and Class 2A Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville, 75-39, before falling to Class 2A Breese Central, 63-42, in the Greenville Shootout. They have since won their last 11 basketball games. Altamont defeated Class 1A Casey-Westfield, 48-47, Class 1A Ullin Century, 80-21, Class 2A Johnston City, 54-51, Class 2A DuQuoin, 72-57, Class 1A Goreville, 57-40, Class 2A Shelbyville, 77-53, Class 1A Dieterich, 74-59, Class 1A Woodlawn, 65-23, Class 1A Moweaqua Central A&M, 60-33, Class 1A North Clay, 61-43, and Class 1A Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 72-46.
COACH NOTES
John Niebrugge is in his 14th season at Altamont. Since the 2016-2017 season, he has a 43-9 record in the National Trail Conference. Altamont is currently 4-0 in the league this season.
TOURNAMENT NOTES
Altamont has won six conference tournaments since it started in 1935. The Indians are the defending conference champions after defeating St. Anthony in 2021.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Mason Robinson averages 13.7 points per game on 47 percent shooting (87-of-183). He also shoots 31 percent from behind the 3-point line (14-of-44) and has 122 rebounds, 76 assists, 27 steals, 20 blocked shots, and 53 turnovers.
Avery Jahraus averages 12.9 points per game on 41 percent shooting (84-of-201). He also shoots 41 percent from behind the 3-point line (50-of-120) and has 52 rebounds, 19 assists, 17 steals, three blocked shots, and 23 turnovers.
WHO'S NEXT
Altamont earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament this year and will play either the No. 8 seed, Neoga or the No. 9 seed, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, on Tuesday, at 6:15 p.m. The Indians last defeated the Bobcats on January 17 and will not play Neoga until February 7.
