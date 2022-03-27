Two conferences squared off against one another with bragging rights on the line Sunday evening.
The National Trail Conference and Lincoln Prairie Conference played a senior all-star basketball game featuring seniors from every team in each league. The game was at Cumberland’s Waldrip Gymnasium. The NTC team won the game 87-83.
The NTC team featured Altamont’s Noah Klimpel; Cowden-Herrick Beecher City’s Jadon Robertson; Dieterich’s Bryce Budde and Andrew Lidy; Neoga’s Paci McClure and Kaden Young; North Clay’s Dakota Weidner; Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg’s Samuel Vonderheide; St. Anthony’s Kyle Stewart and Craig Croy; St. Elmo Brownstown’s Brady Maxey, and South Central’s Keenin Willshire and Spencer Johannes.
Coaching the NTC team was the Bulldogs’ Cody Rincker and the Eagles’ Greg Feezel.
As for the LPC, the team featured Arcola’s Beau Edwards and Alex Kuhns; Cerro-Gordo Bement’s Connor Brown; Argenta-Oreana’s Landon Lawson; Decatur LSA’s Gannon Harshman; Okaw Valley’s Tyson Montgomery, Cale Roley, and Kadan Miller; Cumberland’s Wiley Peters and Elijah McElravy; Villa Grove’s Ashton Harrison, and Tri-County’s Jack Armstrong.
Coaching the LPC team was Blue Ridge’s Colten Reeves and Hunter Green.
Leading the way for the NTC team was Vonderheide, who scored 22 points. Vonderheide earned Most Valuable Player honors after the contest, too.
As for the rest of the team, Croy had 10 points; Willshire, Stewart, and Johannes had nine; Young and Klimpel had six; McClure had five; Budde and Robertson had four, and Maxey had three.
For the LPC team, Brown led the way with 15 points. He, like Vonderheide, earned MVP honors after the game, too, as each conference earned an MVP plaque following the contest.
Also scoring for the LPC team was Roley with 14 points; Harshman with 11; Armstrong with nine; Montgomery and McElravy with seven; Edwards and Lawson with five; Kuhns with four, and Miller and Peters with three.
There was also a three-point contest, which Klimpel won.
