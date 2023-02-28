EFFINGHAM — The National Trail Conference announced the members of the all-conference first and second teams and honorable mentions on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The teams were released following Neoga's loss to Christopher in a Class 1A super-sectional on Monday.
Neoga senior Sydney Richards earned the NTC Most Valuable Player award and a spot on the NTC All-Conference First Team.
Joining Richards were St. Anthony senior Lucy Fearday, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City senior Gracie Heckert, North Clay junior Miah Ballard, Altamont junior Grace Nelson and Brownstown-St. Elmo junior Lexi Seabaugh.
As for the second team, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg junior Ella Kinkelaar joined St. Anthony freshman Nancy Ruholl, Neoga junior Haylee Campbell, South Central senior Brooklyn Garrett, Brownstown-St. Elmo senior Laney Baldrige and South Central senior Taegan Webster.
Lastly, earning a spot as an honorable mention were Altamont sophomore Skylie Klein, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City senior Madison Wojcik and junior Macee Rodman, Dieterich senior Cortney Brummer, Neoga sophomore Brynn Richards and junior Allison Sampson, North Clay senior Allison Czyzewski, St. Anthony junior Stacie Vonderheide and senior Anna Faber and Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg sophomore Samantha Hayes.
