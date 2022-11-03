The National Trail Conference announced its first and second-teams and honorable mention volleyball members on Friday morning, with voting decided by the coaches from the nine member schools.
Leading the first team was Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg junior middle blocker and NTC Most Valuable Player Halle Moomaw.
Joining Moomaw on the first team was senior libero Sierra Arnold (South Central), junior outside hitter Abbi Hatton (St. Anthony), junior setter Ella Kinkelaar (Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg), senior middle blocker Allison Czyzewski (North Clay), junior outside hitter Andrea Rudolphi (St. Anthony), junior outside hitter Gabby Vonderheide (Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg), and junior middle blocker Brooke Cowger (South Central).
As for the second team, junior setter Peyton Osteen (Altamont) joined senior setter Olivia Brauer (South Central), senior middle blocker Morgan Hall (St. Elmo-Brownstown), junior setter Camdyn Tappendorf (North Clay), senior outside hitter Gracie Heckert (Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City), senior outside hitter Laney Baldrige (St. Elmo-Brownstown), senior middle blocker Lucy Fearday (St. Anthony), and junior setter Addie Wernsing (St. Anthony).
Senior outside hitter Madison Splechter (Altamont), sophomore setter Ella Kreke (Dieterich), senior outside hitter Sydney Richards (Neoga), senior outside hitter Klowee Conder (Neoga), senior libero Shelby Sasse (St. Elmo-Brownstown), and sophomore libero Kinley Quast (Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg) were the honorable mentions.
St. Anthony head coach Cathy Wenthe was also the conference’s Coach of the Year.
