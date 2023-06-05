EFFINGHAM — The National Trail Conference announced its first and second teams and honorable mentions for the league on Monday.
St. Anthony senior Cameran Rios is the National Trail Conference Most Valuable Player and earned a spot on the first team.
Joining Rios on the first team were teammates Hailey Niebrugge (junior) and Lucy Fearday (senior), Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg sophomore Samantha Hayes and junior Ella Kinkelaar, Farina (South Central) junior Taegan Webster and senior Jaylyn Michel, Altamont sophomore Grace Lemke and Dieterich sophomore Brittney Niemerg.
Earning a spot on the second team were Farina (South Central) senior Brooklyn Garrett, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg senior Ava Richards, Altamont junior Peyton Osteen, Dieterich sophomore Ella Kreke, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick sophomore Macee Rodman and junior Ruby Stuckemeyer, St. Anthony juniors Sydney Kibler and Addie Wernsing and St. Elmo/Brownstown senior Olivia Baker.
Six honorable mentions were also announced.
Dieterich sophomore Estella Meinhart joined teammate Callie Faller (freshman), St. Anthony senior Anna Faber, St. Elmo/Brownstown junior Jayna Ireland, Farina (South Central) sophomore Kyra Swift and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg sophomore Alaira Friese.
