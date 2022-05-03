Natalie Hayes finished with three hits, three runs scored, and four RBIs in Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg's 15-0, three-inning victory over Cowden-Herrick Beecher City Monday at Evergreen Hollow Park.
The Hatchets advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 National Trail Conference Tournament with the victory.
WSS started the game with a nine-run first inning and followed that up with a five-run second and one more run in the third.
Ella Kinkelaar started the frame by drawing a walk. She then stole second base and advanced to third on a passed ball before scoring after a Hayes RBI single.
Hayes then stole second base herself and advanced to third after Karlie Bean reached on an error by the Bobcats shortstop to put runners on the corners.
The second error in the inning then resulted in a pair of runners scoring, as Maddy Pfeiffer hit the ball to right field, but the fielder couldn't secure the out, leading to Hayes and Bean — who also stole second base — to score and make it 3-0.
After that, Ava Richards then got hit by a pitch before advancing into scoring position after Sam Hayes grounded into a fielder's choice.
Gabby Vonderheide then followed that up with a single of her own before Kaylyn Carey plated Richards and Sam Hayes with an RBI double to make it 5-0.
Alaira Friese then flew out to the left fielder for the second out of the inning before two more runners scored after Kinkelaar reached on an error by the CHBC second baseman.
Natalie Hayes and Bean would then put the finishing touches on the inning with back-to-back triples to make it 9-0 before Pfeiffer flew out to the right fielder to end the frame.
However, the Hatchets were far from finished; the scoring only kept coming.
WSS scored all five of its runs in the second with two outs.
Vonderheide started the second with a single. Carey and Friese then drew walks before Kinkelaar drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 10-0.
Natalie Hayes then drove in a pair on a single before Kinkelaar scored after Bean reached on an error by the Bobcats' right fielder to make it 13-0.
The Hatchets then added one more in the frame on an RBI single by Pfeiffer that made it 14-0 before Richards scored in the bottom of the third on a passed ball to equal the final tally.
The offense wasn't the only bright spot for WSS, though.
Bean tossed a no-hitter in the circle while only allowing two base runners — she walked one and hit one — while striking out seven. She also threw 41 pitches, 75 percent for strikes.
UP NEXT
WSS will play in one of the winner's bracket semifinals against South Central Wednesday at 6 p.m. The game is on the West Diamond at Evergreen Hollow Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.