The MUSC Knights, coached by Eric Morales and Jeff Delong, traveled to Evansville, Indiana, on September 18 and 19 to compete in the Veterans Invitational, seeing tough competition along the way.
In their first match against Falls City FCSC, the Knights won 6-0, with three goals coming from Connor Delong, two from Gage Kinder, and one from Jake Niebrugge.
Next, the Knights played Indiana Fire Juniors South, with the Knights taking the win 3-1 after Delong scored two goals and Kinder scored one.
Following a 3-1 win, the Knights' next match ended with a tie. However, they still advanced to the championship match, after goals from Delong, Kinder, and Kyle Stanfield in a kickoff.
Moving to the championship match, the Knights saw themselves battling against Falls City, albeit in a losing effort to finish in second place. The Knights lost 3-1, with Delong scoring the only goal.
Defensively, Larson Barns had 23 saves to back up the Knights' stellar defense.
