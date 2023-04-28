STEWARDSON — Austin Wittenberg always felt he had a place on a basketball court.
He came across that thought during his junior high days. That elevated even more when he put on a Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg jersey for the first time, too.
Now, all the hard work has paid off.
Wittenberg made it official Friday afternoon at Stewardson-Strasburg High School, signing to play college basketball at Benedictine University in Lisle.
“I visited a few different schools and one thing that stood out with Benedictine was that I liked the coaching staff — both the head and assistant coach were young and played Division II basketball,” said Wittenberg on what made him choose Benedictine. “I was able to go up on the weekend and visit Benedictine and liked the campus and where it was.”
Wittenberg added that he hopes to bring his positive attitude and winning mindset to the program.
The scoring doesn’t hurt, either.
Wittenberg finished his senior season with the Hatchets averaging 19.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 56.2 percent from the floor (37.5 percent from the three-point line) and 83.6 percent from the free-throw line.
Wittenberg was an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Third Team selection, an Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention, earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team, the National Trail Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team and was an Effingham Daily News All-Area Second Team selection.
WSS head coach Shane Smith couldn’t say enough about Wittenberg — who he said has the entire package.
“I’ve coached Austin and been around Austin for all of his career — either as athletics director or as an assistant coach or as a head coach,” Smith said.
“You don’t see kids much better than Austin regarding well-rounded, all-around kids. Everybody looks at his scoring, but he’s more than that. He’s a great team player; he’s a great leader — not just with his example on the floor or in practice but with working with our younger players.
“He’s a quiet kid, but he sometimes says a lot that people don’t see.”
Wittenberg added that the Hatchets’ basketball program will always hold a special place in his heart.
“I’m going to miss everything around here,” Wittenberg said. “I’m going to miss my teammates, practicing with them every day in games and I’m going to miss playing with my brother — Jordan — who I’ve played with ever since I can remember. It’s going to be a big adjustment moving from high school.”
Benedictine competes in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.
The basketball program finished this past season 12-14 and 9-7 in league play.
Wittenberg said he plans on majoring in business while at Benedictine.
He was also one of two local athletes that will play collegiate athletics. St. Elmo/Brownstown outside hitter Laney Baldrige also signed on the dotted line earlier in the month.
LANEY BALDRIGE
The do-everything outside hitter for the Eagles, Baldrige will continue playing volleyball at Greenville University.
“I’m very excited,” Baldrige said. “I’ve always dreamed of competing at the higher level, so now that it’s finally here, I’m relieved but more excited.”
Baldridge finished this past season finishing ninth in the area in kills (193), 11th in digs (310) and tied for 21st in blocked shots (34). She earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference Second Team and the Effingham Daily News All-Area Second Team.
“Laney is a very talented athlete and she got a head start,” SEB head coach Jeni Haslett said. “She started dressing varsity as a freshman, just playing back row for one of our older kids and she’s just continued to grow and has put in the time in the offseason.”
Greenville competes in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Panthers finished this past season 22-7 and 14-0 in league play and won a second-straight conference championship.
Baldrige said that she is excited to join that “winning culture.”
