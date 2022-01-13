Three Effingham student-athletes signed on the dotted line to continue their playing careers in college over the past week.
Volleyball’s Kennedy Sowell and Lexi Chrappa will play at Vincennes University in Vincennes, Indiana, while softball’s Tori Budde will play at Kankakee Community College in Kankakee, Illinois.
KENNEDY SOWELL and LEXI CHRAPPA
Sowell and Chrappa pledged to Trailblazers head coach Gary Sien last Friday.
Sowell finished her season totaling 164 kills, seven aces, 50 blocks, and 34 digs to earn a spot on the Effingham Daily News All-Area Third-Team.
What Sien was intrigued with the most, though, was her ability to run the slide set.
“I like how she runs the slide set, which is where she’s in the middle and then goes all the way to her right. Not a lot of middles run that well,” Sien said. “I liked that she has a great arm swing. We see that she has a really good skill set to be a consistent blocker and a consistent hitter.”
As for Chrappa, Sien said that he liked how aggressive she was, along with her ability to play nearly every position on the court.
“Being an outside hitter, you sometimes get the worst sets the whole night, but you have to take a swing on it,” Sien said. “You can’t just set over or free-ball it over. She’s very aggressive, and in the back row, she plays all six rotations, and we were looking for somebody who can do that.”
Chrappa finished her senior season with 222 kills, 18 aces, 27 blocks, and 245 digs, earning her a spot on the Apollo Conference Second-Team and the Effingham Daily News All-Area Second-Team.
TORI BUDDE
Budde pledged to Cavaliers head coach Keith Cooper on Tuesday night.
The Hearts outfielder said it was an instant fit once she stepped foot on campus, acknowledging how much she loved everything about the program while also expressing how eager she was to make an impact right away.
“I know that it’s going to be competitive to start in the outfield, but that’s what I hope to accomplish,” Budde said.
Additionally, Effingham head coach Jerry Trigg knows just the type of player Cooper is getting, highlighting three things in particular that she does well.
“She’s a good teammate, hard-worker, she has good speed and her control of the bat,” Trigg said. “She can hit behind the runner — not that that’s what she’s trying to do — and with an outside pitch, she can hit it to right field, and she’ll drive it to right field. So, she has a little power there that you wouldn’t probably see in a girl her size.”
