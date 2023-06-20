EFFINGHAM — Nine hundred-forty-two miles separate Effingham from Denver, Colorado.
Those miles were all worth it for Flaming Hearts’ shortstop Jack Harper.
Harper’s family moved from Denver to Effingham the summer leading up to his junior year. Since his arrival, he has helped Effingham win two regional, one sectional and one super-sectional championship and place fourth at the Class 3A State Final Tournament in Joliet this past year.
The state appearance was predicted, though.
Harper said that while visiting the summer before he moved back to Effingham. He and his lifelong friend Evan Waymoth were spending time together when the thought was brought up.
“The summer before we moved here, I came to visit — like we do every summer — and I was hanging out with Evan Waymoth and met this guy named Quest Hull,” Harper said. “We were talking about baseball and Evan jokingly said, ‘He’s going to move here and we’re going to go to state.’”
Prediction answered.
The Flaming Hearts defeated Champaign (Central), 4-0, in the Class 3A Decatur Super-Sectional on the campus of Millikin University.
Harper was all smiles afterward.
Jack’s father, Cary, was the same, too. Cary was a 1993 graduate of Effingham.
“I couldn’t be more excited for this whole group of boys,” Cary said. “They represented our community well throughout the entire tournament.”
Jack’s mother, Katie, added that she had to pause summer vacation plans, as well.
“I tried to make some plans in June and he said we can’t book that because we’re going to state and we can’t do this because we’re going to go to state,” Katie said. “I kept thinking, ‘Well, that’s cute that he has hope,’ and sure enough, they wiggled their way in and that was amazing to see.”
Jack finished the season batting .391 with a .467 on-base percentage, a .513 slugging percentage and a .980 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.
His first year back in Effingham was just as good, too.
Jack compiled a .469 batting average with a .523 on-base percentage, a .633 slugging percentage and a 1.155 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He earned a spot on the Apollo Conference All-Conference First Team and the Effingham Daily News All-Area First Team.
Jack couldn’t accomplish that without his father’s help, though.
“I started baseball at a young age and my dad was always there to help me. He was always getting me to hit when I didn’t want to or telling me what I could do to improve my game or being there after the game,” Jack said. “Always being there for me is the best thing he could do and it’s cool because not a lot of people have that.”
“I had the opportunity to be one of the assistant coaches for Jack since he was growing up,” Cary added. “A lot of great memories throughout that time and having him realize that it’s tough to be perfect in this sport and helping him mentally and work through adversity and bounce back and take a fresh look every at-bat was very important.”
Likewise, what was also important for Jack was the lasting memories he had while playing shortstop.
He noted that after talking in-and-out for the final time against Sycamore in the third-place game.
“Being out there on the field, there’s nothing like it. I loved playing alongside ‘Cam’ [Raddatz], throwing the ball to ‘Webby’ [Colten Webb] at first, standing next to ‘Bill’ [Waymoth] out on the field, taking cuts from Quest, Kaiden [Nichols], Spencer [Fox], [Kaden] Koeberlein or whoever’s out there,” Jack said. “It was something special.”
Jack will continue playing baseball at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville in the fall.
Effingham head coach Curran McNeely knows that Jack’s presence on the field will be sorely missed, but at the same time, he is also grateful that he and his family decided to move back to the area.
“The first time I met him was outside the weight room in the winter,” McNeely said. “To see how he’s developed physically, you knew he was a good ballplayer ahead of time just from talking to people. But, to see him develop his body into what it is today and what he’s been able to do, it’s been awesome.
“He filled a big hole for us in the last two years. He could have started at shortstop last year for us, but we put him over at second base and he did a great job.”
