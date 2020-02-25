The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons used a balanced attack to help defeat Mulberry Grove Tuesday at the IHSA Class 1A Altamont Regional 56-45.
Collin Hartke scored a team-high 14 points, while Derek Kuhl scored 13 and Cole Niebrugge 11.
Bryce Budde scored eight, Jack Westendorf six, with Andrew Lidy and Pete Britton each scoring two.
Up next, the Movin’ Maroons will take on South Central Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., who defeated Christ Our Rock Lutheran in the second game of the evening at the Altamont regional.
Collin Miller scored a game-high 19 points, while Chase Dodson scored 18. Hunter Brandt added 10 while Keenin Willshire scored four and Sebastian Cowger two.
Marion 74, Effingham 69
The Effingham Flaming Hearts fell to Marion Tuesday despite a 36-point performance from Drew Thompson.
Thompson was 3-of-5 from two and 6-of-15 from three while hitting 12 out of 13 free throws.
Brayden Pals scored nine, Nate Thompson eight, Tate Niebrugge seven, Jacob Stoneburner five, Max Woelfer three and Dylan Ritz one.
The Hearts were without Parker Wolfe for the contest.
Up next, the Flaming Hearts return home to host Taylorville Friday for senior night.
North Clay 84, Oblong 60
The North Clay Cardinals used a 32-point performance from Luke Fleener to help defeat Onlong Tuesday at the IHSA Class 1A Red Hill (Bridgeport) Regional.
Ethan Bible scored 13, while Logan Fleener, Ian Bailey and Tyson Jones each scored eight. Collyn Ballard scored five, Dakota Weidner four, with Landis Rinehart Layton Dawkins and Lane Holkenbrink each scored two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.