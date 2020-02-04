The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons used a big second quarter to help defeat the Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown Tuesday 71-52.
Cole Niebrugge and Collin Hartke led with 20 points apiece, while Derek Kuhl added 16.
“If we’re going to get 56 points from those guys, we’re going to win a lot of ball games, especially when we’re only averaging a little under 60 points per game,” said Dieterich head coach Josh Krumwiede. “They basically got our average tonight.
“And that was with the absence of Andrew Lidy. He’s sick and we hope he gets better. He’s a lot of times our sixth man. Our best versions of ourselves are with him playing a big role, but we got it down without him and that’s big.”
The Movin’ Maroons held a 13-9 lead after one and went on a 16-2 run to take a 34-14 lead at halftime after going to the free throw line on six consecutive possessions.
“We always preach getting to the line,” Krumwiede said. “Early I thought some of our guys were settling for outside shots. We made the adjustment of taking the ball to the hoop, getting fouled and shooting free throws.”
Neither team was able to make much of a dent in the third quarter, matching each other by scoring 15 points and going into the fourth at 49-29.
The Movin’ Maroons built the lead up to 22 after a layup from Cole Niebrugge, but they followed with four consecutive turnovers that helped the Eagles cut the deficit down to 13.
“When you foul that much, you’re just not ready to play,” said Eagles head coach Greg Feezel. “We were ready to play in the first and decided we didn’t want to play in the second. But in the second half we beat them by one.
“We had a group out there that played hard in the fourth. That’s all there is to it. This team has to decide to play hard every minute. You can’t get beat 21-5 in a quarter. It’s the same we’ve been all year. If we can ever get consistency, I still think we’re a team to be dealt with.”
But a pair of big old-fashioned three point plays from Niebrugge and Derek Kuhl to help halt the Eagles’ fourth quarter comeback attempt.
For the Eagles, Gavyn Smith led with 14 points and five steals, while Bryton Pruett scored 13 points.
Andy Goldsborough, Jace McWhorter and Jacob Baron each scored seven.
Teutopolis 48, Newton 43
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used a well-balanced scoring attack to help defeat the Newton Eagles Tuesday.
Evan Wermert led with 14 points and was 5-for-5 from the free throw line. Jordan Hardiek and Brock Deters each added 11 points, with Deters also securing 13 rebounds.
“Brock Deters was incredible tonight,” said head coach Chet Reeder. “We played a very sloppy game. Newton was very physical and rebounded very well. We were able to make some key shots and make free throws to seal the victory.”
Luke Ungrund scored 10 while Matthew Deters scored two.
For the Eagles, Kyle Schafer 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Jarrett Tharp scored 10 while Evan Schafer scored six. Aaron Einhorn added five.
Altamont 74, Flora 64
The Altamont Indians used a pair of high-scoring outing to help defeat Flora Tuesday.
Kaden Eirhart led all scorers with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Aidan Jahraus scored 21 and knocked down three 3-pointers himself.
Denver Duckwitz scored six, Jerod Ruffner scored four, Jared Kollmann three and Noah Teasley two.
