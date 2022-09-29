Matt Creadore knew his Newton Eagles team would have some motivation.
Entering a much-anticipated match against area-rival Teutopolis Tuesday at Farley Field, Newton found out what seed they drew in their Class 1A Sub-Sectional.
The Eagles drew the No. 5 seed despite not suffering a defeat when officials announced the seeds last Thursday, while the Wooden Shoes were the No. 2 seed, earning a bye into the Class 1A Regional Semifinals. Newton will play a quarterfinal match against St. Anthony on Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. at St. Anthony High School.
Since the announcement, Newton did suffer a defeat to Class 2A Champaign Centennial, 4-1, Saturday, but that didn't seem to alter the focus of the Eagles (12-1-2).
Their focus was crystal clear heading into Tuesday, and it showed.
Newton dominated the match, scoring goals 11-and-13-minutes into the match before adding a third in the second half and never relinquishing control of the ball throughout.
"We knew they'd be fast. [Teutopolis] has size on us; they're taller than us, so the ball out of the air is always tough, but we knew we had to get them on the ground, and we knew that they would run the sides," Creadore said. "We closed that down, and we knew we had up-the-middle, and that's how we played it."
Carder Reich scored his 28th goal of the season at the 29-minute mark. Lance Volk scored his ninth at the 31-minute-mark, and Luke Weber scored his 16th of the year in the second half to make the scoring for the hosts.
Goalkeeper Drew Buerster also helped solidify the victory with numerous saves throughout the afternoon.
"You don't know if a goalie is doing a good job until they mess up," Creadore said. "He doesn't get a lot of recognition because he's not one of the standouts, but he is; he's kept us in so many games, and he kept us in this one."
Tuesday marked Buerster's seventh clean-sheet of the season. He has only allowed more than one goal in two matches as well.
To Teutopolis head coach Aaron Wendt, though, the tempo caused his team the most fits.
"We couldn't connect passes, and then we didn't finish. We had two or three one-on-ones and an opportunity 20 seconds into the game, and we couldn't put it away. That summed up the night."
The loss pushes the Wooden Shoes to 13-1-2 on the year.
Wendt said that if Teutopolis and Newton were to meet up again, his team would have a better game plan.
"I think we'll be more prepared. We have to get up to speed and play our game," Wendt said.
As for now, Newton ends with bragging rights, and Reich knows that this win means a lot.
"It feels really good," said Reich on the win. "Getting these tough games in before regionals is a good thing to prepare us for the postseason. Hopefully, we'll see them again in the championship."
The Eagles return to the pitch Friday at the Mattoon Tournament, while the Wooden Shoes play Monday at Greenville.
SUB-SECTIONAL SEEDINGS
Aside from Newton being the No. 5 seed, St. Anthony being the No. 10 seed, and Teutopolis being the No. 2 seed, Hillsboro is the No. 1 seed. Carlinville is the No. 3 seed. Raymond-Lincolnwood is the No. 4 seed. Altamont is the No. 6 seed. Robinson is the No. 7 seed. Vandalia is the No. 8 seed. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond is the No. 9 seed, and Pana is the No. 11 seed.
