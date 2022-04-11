SOFTBALL
St. Anthony 19, Shelbyville 2
St. Anthony defeated Shelbyville, 19-2, Monday.
Sydney Kibler had two hits for the Bulldogs (10-2), while Cameran Rios, Addie Wernsing, Lucy Fearday, Kallie Kabbes, Maddie Kibler, Anna Faber, and Abbi Hatton had one hit. Sydney and Maddie Kibler, and Fearday hit doubles, and Wernsing hit a home run - the first of her high school career.
Sydney Kibler and Wernsing pitched for St. Anthony. Kibler threw two innings and gave up two hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts, and Wernsing pitched two innings and gave up one hit with three strikeouts.
Effingham 13, Hillsboro 1
Effingham defeated Hillsboro, 13-1, Monday.
Riley Cunningham, Abby Cunningham, Sydney Donaldson, and Daelyn Dunston had two hits, and Grace Bushur, Tori Budde, and Sawyer Althoff had one hit. Budde, Dunston, Riley Cunningham, and Bushur hit doubles.
Sage Althoff pitched for the Hearts (3-6). She threw six innings and gave up two hits, one earned run, and two walks with 13 strikeouts.
Teutopolis 16, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 1
Teutopolis defeated CHBC, 16-1, Monday.
Erin Althoff, Emily Konkel, Kaylee Niebrugge, Courtney Gibson, and Jordan Goeckner had two hits, while Daischa Piedra, Dani Sarchet, Estella Mette, and Olivia Copple had one hit. Goeckner, Konkel, Piedra, and Sarchet hit doubles, and Konkel and Gibson hit triples for the Lady Shoes (8-2).
Meanwhile, for the Bobcats (0-6), Macee Rodman had four hits. Birgen Schlanser, Koda Colman, Honora Reed, and Kylie Doty had two hits, and Ruby Stuckemeyer and Marissa Summers had one hit.
Dieterich 15, Martinsville 0
Dieterich defeated Martinsville, 15-0, Monday.
Kaitlyn Boerngen, Marli Michl, and Lucie Jansen had two hits, and Eva Meinhart, Ruby Westendorf, Jadeyn Pruemer, and Megan Bierman had one hit. Boerngen, Jansen and Michl hit two doubles while Brummer and Eva Meinhart hit one double.
Michl also pitched for the Movin' Maroons (3-8). She threw three innings and gave up two hits and no runs with three strikeouts.
Altamont 10, St. Elmo Brownstown 0
Altamont defeated St. Elmo Brownstown, 10-0, Monday.
Ellie McManaway had three hits. Claire Boehm, Julianna Berg, and Lanie Tedrick had two hits, and Bailey Teasley and Grace Lemke had one hit. Berg hit two doubles; McManaway and Teasley had one double, and McManaway and Tedrick hit triples.
Teasley also pitched for the Lady Indians (4-9). She threw six innings and allowed two hits and one walk with 15 strikeouts.
Meanwhile, for the Eagles, Kelly Moss had two hits.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 13, Ramsey 1
CHBC defeated Ramsey, 13-1, Monday.
Wyatt Rueff had two hits for the Bobcats (3-4), while Conner Nowitzki, Carson Evans, Silas Buzzard, Hunter Pope, and Jacob Doty had one hit.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 20, Neoga 5
WSS defeated Neoga, 20-5, Monday.
Gabby Vonderheide had three hits. Natalie Hayes, Karlie Bean, Ava Richards, Sam Hayes, and Alaira Friese had two hits, and Ella Kinkelaar, Maddy Pfeiffer, and Kaylyn Carey had one hit. Sam Hayes and Kinkelaar hit doubles; Friese and Richards hit triples, and Pfeiffer hit a home run for the Hatchets (8-0).
As for the Indians (1-5), Avery Fearday and Haylee Campbell had two hits, and Audrey Kepp, Trista Moore, and Caitlyn Sparling had one hit.
BASEBALL
Altamont 3, Neoga 0
Altamont defeated Neoga, 3-0, Monday.
Nathan Stuemke, Dillan Elam, and Logan Cornett had two hits, while Mason Robinson and Kaidyn Miller had one hit. Cornett and Miller hit doubles for Altamont (6-6)
Meanwhile, for Neoga (3-6), Brady Reynolds had the lone hit.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 8, Dieterich 2
WSS defeated Dieterich, 8-2, Monday.
Samuel Vonderheide had two hits for the Hatchets (10-1), while Austin Wittenberg, Gavan Wernsing, Graham Kasey, Lance Lankow, and Rhett Rincker had one hit. Vonderheide and Wernsing hit doubles.
Kasey also pitched for WSS. He threw 6 2/3 innings and gave up three hits, two runs - one earned - and one walk with 15 strikeouts. Vonderheide then relieved Kasey and pitched 1/3 of an inning where he struck out one batter.
As for the Movin' Maroons (2-10), Pete Britton had two hits while Noah Dill had one.
North Clay 15, Cisne 0
North Clay defeated Cisne, 15-0, Monday.
Brady Ingram had two hits, while Collyn Ballard, Holden Clifton, Logan Fleener, Carson Burkett, Dakota Weidner, and Bryton Griffy had one hit. Ingram and Weidner hit doubles; Ingram hit a triple, and Fleener hit a home run for the Cardinals (12-1).
BOYS TENNIS
St. Anthony 3, Newton 0
St. Anthony defeated Newton, 3-0, Monday.
In doubles matches, Aiden Tegeler and Manaye Mossman defeated Ben and Isaac Street 6-2. Evan Mossman and Adam Rudibaugh defeated Isaac Kocher and Gianvito Romito 6-1, 2-2, and Henry Kemme and Isaac McDonald defeated Kayden Schackmann and Wesley Britton 6-0, 4-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.