BASEBALL
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 4, Altamont 0
WSS defeated Altamont, 4-0, Monday.
Gavan Wernsing pitched for the Hatchets. He threw seven innings and allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 15.
Austin Wittenberg, Tyler Wetherell, Wernsing, and Sam Vonderheide had hits for WSS.
As for the Indians, Nathan Stuemke and Tyler Robbins had hits.
Mason Robinson and Jared Hammer pitched for Altamont. Robinson threw three innings and allowed three hits, four unearned runs, and four walks with three strikeouts; Hammer pitched three innings and allowed one hit with four strikeouts.
Dieterich 12, Odin Patoka-Sandoval 2
Dieterich defeated Odin Patoka-Sandoval, 12-2, Monday.
Noah Dill had three hits, Pete Britton, Braden Shadel, Lucas Westendorf, Kaden Iffert, and Sam Hardiek had two hits, and Garrett Niebrugge, and Jaxon Funneman had one hit. Britton hit one double.
Niebrugge also pitched for the Movin' Maroons. He threw six innings and allowed two hits, two runs — one earned — and five walks with seven strikeouts.
Newton 6, Red Hill 3
Newton defeated Red Hill, 6-3, Monday.
Gage Reynolds had two hits, while Ben Meinhart and Isaac Flowers had one hit.
Reynolds hit one home run.
Owen Maffey and Max Meinhart pitched for the Eagles. Mahaffey threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed nine hits, three hits — two earned — and two walks with six strikeouts; Meinhart pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed no runs or hits.
North Clay 15, Fairfield 12
North Clay defeated Fairfield, 15-12, Monday.
Donnie Zimmerman and Holden Clifton had three hits, Brady Ingram, Logan Fleener, Carson Burkett, and Bryton Griffy had two hits, and Collyn Ballard, Dakota Weidner, and Alex Boose had one hit. Burkett, Clifton, Fleener, and Zimmerman hit doubles.
Cumberland 20, Blue Ridge 10
Cumberland defeated Blue Ridge, 20-10, Monday.
Maddox McElravy had three hits, Blake McMechan, Gavin Hendrix, Ross McBride, Wyatt Jackson, and Jaxon Boldt had two hits, and Ty Bradley, Sawyer Keyser, Trevin Magee, and Bryant Weber had one hit. Jackson, Magee, and Boldt hit doubles, McElravy hit a triple, and Hendrix and Boldt hit home runs.
SOFTBALL
St. Anthony 12, St. Elmo Brownstown 0
St. Anthony defeated SEB, 12-0, Monday.
Sydney Kibler had three hits, Abbi Hatton and Lucy Fearday had two hits, and Cameran Rios, Adysen Rios, Addie Wernsing, Haley Niebrugge, Alexis Stephens, Maddie Kibler, Anna Faber, and Grace Karolewicz had one hit. Fearday, Wernsing, and Hatton hit doubles, Kibler and Hatton hit triples, and Faber hit a home run.
As for SEB, Kelly Moss had two hits, while Olivia Baker had one hit.
Teutopolis 6, South Central 5
Teutopolis defeated South Central, 6-5, Monday.
Emily Konkel, Kaylee Niebrugge, Dani Sarchet, and Jordan Goeckner had two hits, while Erin Althoff and Corynn Westendorff had one hit. Konkel hit two home runs and had two RBIs; Sarchet had two triples and one RBI; Westendorf had one RBI, and Goeckner had one RBI.
As for the Lady Cougars, Laney Webster, Ella Watwood, and Abi Shuler had two hits, while Lily Malone and Jaylyn Michel had one hit. Webster had one RBI, Malone had one RBI, Watwood had one double and one RBI, and Shuler had two RBIs.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 11, Altamont 1
WSS defeated Altamont, 11-1, Monday.
Karlie Bean pitched for the Hatchets. She threw six innings and allowed no hits, one unearned run, and four walks with 13 strikeouts.
Maddy Pfeiffer had two hits, while Bean, Sam Hayes, Kaylyn Carey, and Alaira Friese had one hit.
As for the Lady Indians, Bailey Teasey pitched. She threw six innings and allowed six hits, 11 runs — two earned — and five walks with five strikeouts.
Odin Patoka-Sandoval 25, Dieterich 8
Dieterich fell to Odin Patoka-Sandoval, 25-8, Monday.
Kaitlyn Boerngen, Lucie Jansen, Madilyn Brummer, Megan Bierman, Ruby Westendorf, and Cortney Brummer had one hit. Madilyn Brummer hit one double, and Cortney Brummer hit one home run.
Newton 10, Red Hill 0
Newton defeated Red Hill, 10-0, Monday.
Kayla Kocher, Amber Russell, and Emma Kidwell had two hits, while Kayla Kocher, Lexie Grove, Bailee Frichtl, Ava Kessler, Jessilyn Hall, and Morgan White had one hit. Russell hit one triple.
Neoga 12, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 2
Neoga defeated CHBC, 12-2, Monday.
Haylee Campbell had three hits, Andrea Burcham, Audrey Kepp, and Avery Fearday had two hits, and Trista Moore and Klowee Conder had one hit.
As for the Bobcats, Madison Wojcik, Macee Rodman, Kylie Doty, Marissa Summers, Honora reed, and Karlee Smith had one hit. Rodman hit one double.
Argenta-Oreana 15, Cumberland 14
Cumberland fell to Argenta-Oreana, 15-14, at Millikin University Monday.
Sage Carr had four hits, Libby McGinnis had three hits, Zoe Mitchell and Chaney Thornton had two hits, and Avery Donsbach, Taylor Tolen, and Jadalyn Sowers had one hit. Carr hit four doubles, Thornton hit two doubles, and Tolen, McGinnis, and Mitchell hit triples.
BOYS TENNIS
Effingham 7, Casey-Westfield 2
Effingham defeated Casey-Westfield, 7-2, Monday.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Brian Wright, 6-0, 6-0. Blayne Pals defeated Grant Cochonour, 6-3, 6-1. Tyler Nohren defeated Logan Cribelar, 6-1, 6-2. Preston Siner defeated Avery Tuewiler, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-8, and Evan Pryor defeated Jacobo Munoz, 6-3, 6-1.
In doubles matches, Dillow and Nohren defeated Cochonour and Cribelar 6-0, 6-0, and Pryor and Ross Schaefer defeated Munoz and Owen Richardson, 6-1, 0-6, 10-8.
Teutopolis 7, Flora 2
Teutopolis defeated Flora, 7-2, Monday.
In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert fell to Powless, 6-1, 6-4. Josh Habing defeated Sharp, 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-8). Colin Habing defeated Collins, 6-1, 6-1. Carter Davidson defeated Pietz, 7-5, 6-2. Hayden Jansen defeated Pipher, 6-3, 6-2, and Oliver Lee defeated Pietz, 6-4, 6-3.
In doubles matches, Josh and Colin Habing fell to Powless and Sharp, 7-6, 4-6, 1-0 (11-9). Tabbert and Lee defeated Pietz and Pietz, 6-3, 6-4, and Kendall Schmidt and Gus Siemer defeated Collins and Spicer, 6-3, 6-2.
