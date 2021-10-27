VOLLEYBALL
Teutopolis 2, Marshall 1
Teutopolis volleyball upset Marshall in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Regionals Monday.
The ninth-seeded Lady Shoes lost the first set 25-22, won the second 25-21, and won the third 25-23.
Teutopolis had contributions from Jaden Deters (seven digs and seven kills), Sydnee Huber (one block, three digs, and two kills), Emily Konkel (two blocks, 17 digs, and six kills), Molly Pals (11 digs, five kills, and two aces), Tia Probst (three blocks, 11 digs, four kills, and 12 assists), Kaitlyn Schumacher (three blocks and five kills), Macy Swingler (seven digs and one assist), Sara Swingler (10 digs, two aces, and 10 assists), and Summer Wall (13 digs, one kill, and one assist).
"I've been coaching a long time, and over the years, I've seen quite a few Marshall volleyball teams, and this was by far the best I've seen," Teutopolis head coach Tim Mills said. "They played hard all night and made some amazing defensive plays. Their setter was everywhere. She ran down passes and delivered accurate sets.
"In the end, we took advantage of their serve-receive."
