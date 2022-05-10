Altamont 5, Teutopolis 3
Teutopolis fell to Altamont, 5-3, Monday in the second game of a doubleheader.
Tyler Schwerdt, Luke Koester, Ben Goeckner, and Jonathan Kemme had one hit.
Garrett Gaddis, Evan Waldhoff, and Joey Niebrugge pitched for the Wooden Shoes. Gaddis threw three innings and allowed one hit, three unearned runs, and three walks, with five strikeouts; Waldhoff threw two innings and allowed two hits, two unearned runs, and one walk with one strikeout, and Niebrugge pitched one inning, walking one and striking out one.
As for the Indians, Tyler Robbins, Mason Robinson, and Hayden Siebert had one hit.
Aden McManaway and Jared Hammer pitched for Altamont. McManaway threw six innings and allowed three hits, three runs – two earned – and two walks with nine strikeouts; Hammer threw one inning and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.
Teutopolis 4, Altamont 3
Teutopolis defeated Altamont, 4-3, Monday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Kayden Althoff, Mitch Althoff, and Caleb Bloemer had two hits, while Cade Buehnerkemper, Dylan Pruemer, Derek Konkel, and Max Miebrugge had one hit. Pruemer and Bloemer hit doubles.
Buehnerkemper and Caleb Siemer pitched for the Wooden Shoes. Buehnerkemper threw four innings and allowed five hits, two runs – one earned – and two walks; Siemer pitched three innings and allowed four hits, one earned run, and one walk.
As for the Indians, Mason Robinson, Jared Hammer, and Kienon Eirhart had two hits, while Tyler Robbins, Dillan Elam, and Logan Cornett had one hit. Elam hit a double.
Robbins and Robinson pitched for Altamont. Robbins threw two innings and allowed six hits and four runs – one earned – with one strikeout; Robinson pitched five innings and allowed four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.
Mulberry Grove 5, Brownstown St. Elmo 1
BSE fell to Mulberry Grove, 5-1, Monday at GSC Ballpark in Sauget, Illinois.
Adam Atwood had one hit – a double. Brady Maxey had one hit. Dalton Myers had one hit – a double. Wyatt Chandler had one hit. Jarrett Pasley had one – a double – and Cade Schaub had one hit.
Neoga 9, South Central 3
Neoga defeated South Central, 9-3, Monday.
Chase Thompson had three hits, Spencer Johannes had two, and Anthony Buonaura, Aidan Dodson, and Brandt Hiestand had one. Dodson hit a home run.
As for the Indians, Luke Romack had two hits, while Will O’Dell, Kaden Young, Micah Staszak, Ryan Koester, Quintin Richards, and Trey Sheehan had one hit. Koester and Romack hit home runs.
Cumberland 13, Cerro Gordo Bement 3
Cumberland defeated Cerro Gordo Bement, 13-3, Monday.
Gavin Hendrix had two hits, while Maddox McElravy, Wyatt Jackson, Sawyer Keyser, Ross McBride, Blake McMechan, and Ty Bradley had one hit. Hendrix hit a double.
Teutopolis 6, Newton 3
Teutopolis defeated Newton, 6-3, Monday.
In singles matches, Ben Street (N) defeated Kolten Tabbert (T) 3-6, 6-3, 10-5. Isaac Street (N) defeated Ethan Thoele (T) 6-1, 6-2. Josh Habing (T) defeated Isaac Kocher (N) 6-2, 6-3. Colin Habing (T) defeated Gianvito Romito (N) 6-4, 6-4. Hayden Jansen (T) defeated Kayden Schackmann (N) 6-1, 6-1, and Myles Stortzum (T) defeated Wesley Britton (N) 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles matches, Ben and Isaac Street (N) defeated Tabbert and Thoele (T) 6-3, 6-2. Josh and Colin Habing (T) defeated Kocher and Romito (N) 6-3, 6-3, and Carter Davidson and Oliver Lee (T) defeated Britton and Schackhmann (N) 6-1, 6-0.
St. Anthony 5, Flora 4
St. Anthony defeated Flora, 5-4, Monday.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman defeated Bobby Powless 6-0, 6-1. Aiden Tegeler defeated Ollie Collins 6-3, 6-1. Roberto Valdes defeated Justin Pietz 6-4, 3-6, 10-7, and Matt Herzing defeated Braxton Pipher, 6-4, 6-1.
In doubles matches, Tegeler and Manaye Mossman defeated Powless and Sharp 8-3.
Cumberland 31, Shelbyville 3
Cumberland defeated Shelbyville, 31-3, Monday.
Libby McGinnis, Katie Kingery, and Avery Donsbach had two hits, while Ashton Coleman, Sage Carr, Grace Myers, Kendyn Syfert, Noraa Cross, Jadalyn Sowers, and Isabel Martinez had one hit. Donsbach hit two doubles, Syfert and Sowers hit one, and Coleman hit a home run.
Rick Book Invite
Newton won the Rick Book Invite at Fairfield Monday.
The Eagles finished with 328 points.
Below is how the top-six athletes did in their respective events.
100m – 1. Austin Brown, Johnston, 11.05; 2. Parker Wolf, Newton, 11.07; 3. Shane Weir, Mt. Carmel, 11.59; 4. Jay Snyder, Fairfield, 11.60; 5. Brett Janello, Christopher, 11.78; 6. Trenton Pike, McLeansboro, 11.81.
200m – 1. Parker Wolf, Newton, 22.49; 2(t). Austin Brown, Johnston, 22.68; 2(t). Corbin Hickey, Bluford, 22.68; 4. Evan Schafer, Newton, 23.35; 5. Dayton Brimm, Mt. Carmel, 23.61; 6. Weston Hails, Bluford, 23.65.
400m – 1. Evan Schafer, Newton, 51.66; 2. Jay Snyder, Fairfield, 53.83; 3. Jeffrey Hargrove, McLeansboro, 54.02; 4. Brock Cantrell, Eldorado, 55.28; 5. Eason Comer, Golconda, 56.94; 6. Holt Gilbert, Fairfield, 57.80.
800m – 1. Owen Mahaffey, Newton, 2:06.99; 2. Luke Weber, Newton, 2:07.22; 3. Seth Hamerski, Bluford, 2:08.25; 4. Chase Smith, Bluford, 2:09.72; 5. Eason Comer, Golconda, 2:10.33; 6. Trey Dixon, Carmi, 2:12.24.
1600m – 1. Isaac Stanford, Flora, 4:48.04; 2. Luke Weber, Newton, 4:49.64; 3. Tanner Spence, Carmi, 4:51.22; 4. Nick Zwilling, Newton, 4:54.72; 5. Jaxon Dalby, Bluford, 5:03.10; 6. Eason Comer, Golconda, 5:05.41.
3200m – 1. Isaac Stanford, Flora, 10:10.03; 2. Nick Zwilling, Newton, 10:10.95; 3. Clay Bergbower, Newton, 10:50.64; 4. Owen Ayers, Flora, 11:40.74; 5. Jonathan Paul, Fairfield, 11:44.18; 6. Jason Miller, Mt. Carmel, 11:52.83.
110m hurdles – 1. Evan Baltzell, Newton, 16.81; 2. Kale Wiggins, Carmi, 17.79; 3. Trey Mason, Fairfield, 18.96; 4. Alek Couch, Fairfield, 19.44; 5. Nick Cullum, Johnston, 20.35; 6. Trentin Casburn, Mt. Carmel, 20.37.
300m hurdles – 1. Evan Baltzell, Newton, 43.27; 2. Trey Mason, Fairfield, 44.08; 3. Griffen Hinkle, Fairfield, 46.05; 4. Andrew Dodgson, Carmi, 48.68; 5. Evan Zumbahlen, Newton, 50.86; 6. Trentin Casburn, Mt. Carmel, 51.02.
4x100m relay – 1. Newton, 44.15; 2. Bluford, 45.12; 3. Fairfield, 45.85; 4. Eldorado, 47.65; 5. Flora, 47.86; 6. McLeansboro, 48.03.
4x200m relay – 1. Mt. Carmel, 1:35.56; 2. Bluford, 1:35.70; 3. Newton, 1:36.08; 4. Flora, 1:40.17; 5. Carmi, 1:40.86; 6. Fairfield, 1:41.69.
4x400m relay – 1. Newton, 3:38.53; 2. Bluford, 3:44.21; 3. Fairfield, 3:50.48; 4. Eldorado, 3:53.21; 5. Flora, 3:53.28; 6. Carmi, 3:58.13.
4x800m relay – 1. Newton, 8:46.13; 2. Bluford, 9:08.99; 3. Fairfield, 9:42.06; 4. Flora, 10:34; 5. Lawrenceville, 10:36.59.
Shot Put – 1. Jacob Wickham, Newton, 50-08; 2. Peyton Mazur, Christopher, 45-0; 3. Austin Brown, Johnston, 44-02; 4. Jaxon Combs, Fairfield, 41-0.5; 5. Gavin Peyton, Carmi, 39-09; 6. Evan Sanders, Johnston, 36-09.
Discus – 1. Jacob Wickham, Newton, 145-08; 2. Konnor Dagg, Fairfield, 130-01; 3. Wyatt Richards, McLeansboro, 125-0.5; 4. Peyton Mazur, Christopher, 122-09; 5. Nelson Rider, Carmi, 117-05; 6. Jaxon Combs, Fairfield, 117-0.
High Jump – 1. Trent Bliss, Fairfield, 6-0; 2. Brady Thrane, McLeansboro, 5-10; 3. Eric Rodgers, Fairfield, 5-08; 4. Jadon Leib, Flora, 5-08; 5. Kaleb Carson, McLeansboro, 5-04; 6. Ivan Holt, Mt. Carmel, 5-02.
Pole Vault – 1. Jeffrey Hargrove, McLeansboro, 10-0; 2. Aaron Meade, McLeansboro, 10-0; 3. Scott Cuff, Fairfield, 9-0; 4. Griffen Hinkle, Fairfield, 9-0; 5. Kit Harris, Carmi, 8-06.
Long Jump – 1. Gabe Todd, Fairfield, 19-06; 2. Weston Hails, Bluford, 19-05; 3. Jake Rush, Norris City, 18-10; 4. Malachi Tolliver, Flora, 18-0; 5. Camden Robbins, Fairfield, 18-07; 6. Parker Hardiman, Lawrenceville, 18-02.25.
Triple Jump – 1. Gabe Todd, Fairfield, 39-09.25; 2. Josh Owen, Eldorado, 38-03; 3. Malachi Tolliver, Flora, 37-01.5; 4. Camden Robbins, Fairfield, 36-10.5; 5. Kaleb Carson, McLeansboro, 36-08; 6. Parker Hardiman, Lawrenceville, 35-05.
Lincoln Prairie Conference Track Meet
Cumberland finished fifth in boys’ events and 10th in girls’ events at the Lincoln Prairie Conference Track Meet Monday.
The boys finished with 46 points; the girls finished with 12 points.
Below is how the top-six athletes did in their respective events.
BOYS
100m – 1. Max Allen, ALAH, 11.16; 2. Tanner Thomas, Arcola, 11.46; 3. Galen Martinez, Cumberland, 11.75; 4. Mason Carter, Villa Grove, 11.81; 5. Cole Pemble, Farmer City, 11.90; 6. Gunner Cline, Villa Grove, 11.95.
200m – 1. Max Allen, ALAH, 22.22; 2. Tanner Thomas, Arcola, 23.24; 3. Braydon Dowler, Villa Grove, 23.42; 4. Cole Pemble, Farmer City, 24.45; 5. Chance Young, Cerro Gordo Bement, 24.46; 6. Konner Pearman, Heritage, 24.49.
400m – 1. Max Allen, ALAH, 52.88; 2. Jariah Adamson, Cerro Gordo Bement, 55.56; 3. Layne Rund, Villa Grove, 56.0; 4. Austin Finn, Cumberland, 56.19; 5. Mason Allen, ALAH, 56.34; 6. Reynold Oyervides, Arcola, 57.34.
800m – 1. Jacob Duzan, ALAH, 2:09.86; 2. Zack Ruwe, Heritage, 2:13.35; 3. Lyle Adcock, ALAH, 2:14.81; 4. Donavyn Riley, Sangamon Valley, 2:15.55; 5. Rowan Denmark-Collins, Heritage, 2:15.80; 6. Aden York, Arcola, 2:16.41.
1600m – Jace Green, ALAH, 4:47.99; 2. Dylan Howell, Cerro Gordo Bement, 5:05.90; 3. Ryan Woodruff, Argenta-Oreana, 5:21; 4. Kurt Zimmerman, Villa Grove, 5:25.14; 5. Rowan Denmark-Collins, Heritage, 5:30.84; 6. Owen Miller, Okaw Valley, 5:31.72.
3200m – 1. Dylan Howell, Cerro Gordo Bement, 10:44.31; 2. Jacob Adcock, ALAH, 10:46.88; 3. Kurt Zimmerman, Villa Grove, 11:58.58; 4. Ryan Woodruff, Argenta-Oreana, 12:06.37; 5. Rowan Denmark-Collins, Heritage, 12:26.69; 6. Hunter Montgomery, Heritage, 12:39.56.
100m hurdles – 1. Gabe Owens, Sangamon Valley, 17.51; 2. Braydon Dowler, Villa Grove, 18.22; 3. Damien Coney, Okaw Valley, 18.89; 4. Bryan Mendoza, Arcola, 18.95; 5. Dalton Leka, Sangamon Valley, 20.12; 6. Ryan Appleby, ALAH, 20.68.
300m hurdles – 1. Damien Coney, Okaw Valley, 45.67; 2. Bryan Mendoza, Arcola, 47.52; 3. Mason Conour, Cerro Gordo Bement, 49.17; 4. Isaac Horein, Villa Grove, 49.84; 5. Nolan Morse, Villa Grove, 52.95.
4x100m relay – 1. Villa Grove, 46.37; 2. Cumberland, 48.20; 3. ALAH, 48.39; 4. Argenta-Oreana, 49.47; 5. Sangamon Valley, 50.77.
4x200m relay – 1. Villa Grove, 1:40.31; 2. Arcola, 1:41.42; 3. ALAH, 1:43.62; 4. Argenta-Oreana, 1:45.18; 5. Okaw Valley, 1:45.78; 6. Cerro Gordo Bement, 1:48.05.
4x400m relay – 1. Cerro Gordo Bement, 3:46.75; 2. ALAH, 3:49.95; 3. Arcola, 3:53.75; 4. Villa Grove, 3:58.02; 5. Cumberland, 3:58.60; 6. Sanagamon Valley, 4:01.56.
4x800m relay – 1. ALAH, 9:08.24; 2. Heritage, 9:40.06; 3. Arcola, 9:46.83; 4. Sangamon Valley, 10:26.96; 5. Cerro Gordo Bement, 10:37.03; 6. Villa Grove, 11:06.11.
Shot Put – 1. Mitchel Myers, Arcola, 13.67m; 2. Austin Abercrombie, ALAH, 12.73m; 3. Matt Schumacher, Farmer City, 12.10m; 4. Jacob Tighe, ALAH, 11.58m; 5. Thomas Pierceall, Cerro Gordo Bement, 11.28m; 6. Dylan Ragsdale, Argenta-Oreana, 10.63m.
Discus – 1. Mitchel Myers, Arcola, 45.02m; 2. Seth Webner, Okaw Valley, 40.20m; 3. Austin Abercrombie, ALAH, 37.23m; 4. Jariah Adamson, Cerro Gordo Bement, 35.74m; 5. Tanner Beckmier, ALAH, 35.67m; 6. Michael Gauna, Arcola, 35.47m.
High Jump – 1. Chance Young, Cerro Gordo Bement, 1.93m; 2. Dylan Ragsdale, Argenta-Oreana, 1.83m; 3(t). Tanner Thomas, Arcola, 1.73m; 3(t). Camden Mitchell, Okaw Valley, 1.73m; 5. Layne Rund, Villa Grove, 1.73m; 6. Braden Hartico, Sangamon Valley, 1.68m.
Pole Vault – 1. Kelby Bierman, Cumberland, 3.07m; 2. Cooper Yocum, Cumberland, 2.92m.
Long Jump – 1. Cole Pemble, Farmer City, 6.65m; 2. Galen Martinez, Cumberland, 5.87m; 3. Aaron McMichael, Hume Shiloh, 5.66m; 4. Aldo Garcia, Arcola, 5.65m; 5. Brandon Kollman, Hume Shiloh, 5.46m; 6. Dakota Houser, Argenta-Oreana, 5.45m.
Triple Jump – 1. Gabe Owens, Sangamon Valley, 11.27m; 2. Michael Spurling, Argenta-Oreana, 10.98m; 3. Elijah Kiesel, Villa Grove, 10.97m; 4. Kyler Williams, Villa Grove, 10.88m; 5. Ryan Lindstrom, Arcola, 10.88m; 6. Tyce Alumbaugh, Cerro Gordo Bement, 10.07m.
GIRLS
100m – 1. Haley Garrett, Cerro Gordo Bement, 13.05; 2. Alexa Miller, ALAH, 13.06; 3. Berkley Amory, Argenta-Oreana, 13.36; 4. Alexis Cook, Argenta-Oreana, 13.45; 5. Caroline Hill, Cerro Gordo Bement, 13.55; 6. Racheal Gettings, Sangamon Valley, 13.87.
200m – 1. Alexa Miller, ALAH, 27.20; 2. Alexis Wike, Farmer City, 27.21; 3. Berkley Amory, Argenta-Oreana, 27.65; 4. Caroline Hill, Cerro Gordo Bement, 28.09; 5. Alexis Cook, Argenta-Oreana, 28.26; 6. Racheal Gettings, Sangamon Valley, 28.36.
400m – 1. Alexis Wike, Farmer City, 1:04.04; 2. Kylie Stauder, Okaw Valley, 1:05.36; 3. Karlie Stauder, Okaw Valley, 1:05.76; 4. Haley Garrett, Cerro Gordo Bement, 1:07.64; 5. Haylei Simpson, Cerro Gordo Bement, 1:08.01; 6. Abby Garcia, Argenta-Oreana, 1:09.55.
800m – 1. Aly Douglass, Okaw Valley, 2:27.50; 2. Heidi Heldt, Argenta-Oreana, 2:27.50; 3. Lindsey Ozier, Okaw Valley, 2:43.49; 4. Kierra Garrisson, Sangamon Valley, 2:43.81; 5. Scarlet Howard, Villa Grove, 2:56.25; 6. Reese Brunner, Cerro Gordo Bement, 3:00.45.
1600m – 1. Aly Douglass, Okaw Valley, 5:47.37; 2. Heidi Heldt, Argenta-Oreana, 5:52.53; 3. Julia Schrock, Okaw Valley, 6:16.90; 4. Emma Buessing, Villa Grove, 6:30.25; 5. Ani Edwards, Cumberland, 6:44.91; 6. Mariah Corpus, Cerro Gordo Bement, 7:06.21.
3200m – 1. Lillian Montgomery, Heritage, 13:59.60; 2. Lindsey Ozier, Okaw Valley, 14:21.59; 3. Ani Edwards, Cumberland, 14:49.41; 4. Julia Schrock, Okaw Valley, 15:03.28; 5. Gracie Shaffer, Farmer City, 15:16.85; 6. Melyssa Hollon, Argenta-Oreana, 15:24.61.
100m hurdles – 1. Kelsey Moore, Arcola, 18.82; 2. Phoebe Reynolds, Farmer City, 19.64; 3. Kaitlyn Zander, ALAH, 20.25; 4. Laci Ozee, Arcola, 20.28; 5. Gabby Block, Cerro Gordo Bement, 21.33; 6. Makenzie Meinders, Cerro Gordo Bement, 22.47.
300m hurdles – 1. Kesley Moore, Arcola, 51.39; 2. Emma Edwards, ALAH, 53.87; 3. Gabby Block, Cerro Gordo Bement, 54.04; 4. Gracie Shaffer, Farmer City, 54.99; 5. Phoebe Reynolds, Farmer City, 56.10; 6. Melyssa Hollon, Argenta-Oreana, 59.13.
4x100m relay – 1. Cerro Gordo Bement, 54.19; 2. Okaw Valley, 51.41; 3. Argenta-Oreana, 54.54; 4. ALAH, 55.29; 5. Arcola, 55.55; 6. Hume Shiloh, 59.89.
4x200m relay – 1. Argenta-Oreana, 2:00.44; 2. Arcola, 2:01.33; 3. Okaw Valley, 2:04.03; 4. ALAH, 2:04.07; 5. Heritage, 2:09.67; 6. Villa Grove, 2:09.87.
4x400m relay – 1. Okaw Valley, 4:27.21; 2. Cerro Gordo Bement, 4:40.11; 3. Arcola, 4:45.15; 4. Argenta-Oreana, 4:52.08; 5. ALAH, 5:01; 6. Villa Grove, 5:03.93.
4x800m relay – 1. Cerro Gordo Bement, 12:09.35; 2. ALAH, 12:09.79; 3. Villa Grove, 12:31.20; 4. Arcola, 15:00.87; 5. Farmer City, 15:49.66.
Shot Put – 1. Jazzi Hicks, Cerro Gordo Bement, 10.79m; 2. Makayla Harshbarger, ALAH, 9.55m; 3. Brooke Clark, ALAH, 9.17m; 4. Adena Paul, Heritage, 8.84m; 5. Lindsey Ozier, Okaw Valley, 8.22m; 6. Lily Leaks, Argenta-Oreana, 8.16m.
Discus – 1. Jazzi Hicks, Cerro Gordo Bement, 32.71m; 2. Brooke Clark, ALAH, 30.15m; 3. Ava Vollmer, Villa Grove, 26.70m; 4. Ani Edwards, Cumberland, 26.67m; 5. Lillian Montgomery, Heritage, 24.83m; 6. Carley Eads, Villa Grove, 24.57m.
High Jump – 1. Mia Harris, Okaw Valley, 1.57m; 2. Alexis Wike, Farmer City, 1.57m; 3. Crystal Ramirez, Arcola, 1.52m; 4. Reese Nichols, Okaw Valley, 1.47m; 5. Katherine Quick, Cerro Gordo Bement, 1.47m; 6. Kamryn Soard, Heritage, 1.47m.
Pole Vault – 1. Kylie Stauder, Okaw Valley, 3.53m; 2. Karlie Stauder, Okaw Valley, 3.53m; 3. Ali Walker, Cerro Gordo Bement, 1.70m.
Long Jump – 1. Haley Garrett, Cerro Gordo Bement, 4.88m; 2. Racheal Gettings, Sangamon Valley, 4.46m; 3. Phoebe Reynolds, Farmer City, 4.27m; 4. Taylor Thorman, Hume Shiloh, 4.26m; 5. Loran Tate, Heritage, 4.26m; 6. Jessica Rekart, Hume Shiloh, 3.97m.
Triple Jump – 1. Alexa Miller, ALAH, 9.95m; 2. Loran Tate, Heritage, 9.02m; 3. Kamryn Soard, Heritage, 8.96m; 4. Reese Brunner, Cerro Gordo Bement, 8.91m; 5. Phoebe Reynolds, Farmer City, 8.87m; 6. Eva Hopkins, Arcola, 8.68m.
