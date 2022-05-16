BASEBALL
Teutopolis 10, Olney Richland County 0
Teutopolis defeated Olney Richland County, 10-0, Monday.
Sam Bushur, Cade Buehnerkemper, Mitch Althoff, and Dylan Pruemer had two hits, while Kayden Althoff, Caleb Siemer, Brayden Gaddis, and Joey Ruholl had one hit.
Cisne 10, Dieterich 8
Dieterich fell to Cisne, 10-8, Monday in a Class 1A Regional Quarterfinal.
Pete Britton had three hits. Garrett Niebrugge, Jaxon Funneman, and Sam Hardiek had two hits, and Noah Dill and Dane Curry had one hit. Dill and Britton hit doubles.
Lucas Westendorf, Dill, and Britton pitched for the Movin' Maroons. Westendorf threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed four hits, five earned runs, and two walks with three strikeouts; Dill threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed six hits, five runs - three earned - and two walks with four strikeouts, and Britton pitched 1 1/3 innings and struck out two batters.
Altamont 11, Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 9
Altamont defeated WSS, 11-9, Monday.
Mason Robinson had three hits. Nathan Shepard, Tyler Robbins, and Jared Hammer had two, and Wyatt Phillips, Kaidyn Miller, Kienon Eirhart, Kaden Davis, and Logan Cornett had one hit. Robinson hit two doubles, and Miller hit one.
As for the Hatchets, Austin Wittenberg, Gavan Wernsing, and Samuel Vonderheide had two hits, while Tyler Wetherell, Colin Kinkelaar, Carter Chaney, Kendall Morris, and Rhett Rincker had one hit. Vonderheide hit a double and Wernsing hit a home run.
Newton 9, Brownstown St. Elmo 3
Newton defeated BSE, 9-3, Monday.
Ben Meinhart had three hits. Carder Reich, Mason Mulvey, Owen Mahaffey, and Daniel Spiker had two, and Isaac Flowers, Mason Schafer, Gage Reynolds, and Jacob McClure had one. Reynolds hit a double.
As for the Bombers, Adam Atwood had one hit, a double. Brady Maxey had two hits. Dalton Myers had one hit, a double, and one RBI. Kevin Hall had one hit and two RBIs, and Jarrett Pasley and Nick Nelson had one hit.
Neoga 13, Martinsville 0
Neoga defeated Martinsville, 13-0, Monday in a Class 1A Regional Quarterfinal.
Kaden Young, Will O'Dell, and Quintin Richards had two hits, while Malachi Staszak, Luke Romack, Brady Reynolds, and Bryar Hennesay had one hit. Romack hit a double.
Richards and Kaden Will pitched for the Indians. Richards threw four innings and struck out eight batters; Will pitched one inning and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 15, Ramsey 0
CHBC defeated Ramsey, 15-0, Monday in a Class 1A Regional Quarterfinal.
Quaid Schlanser, Wes Radloff, Wyatt Rueff, and Conner Nowitzke had two hits, while Layne Jones and Dacotah Waters had one hit. Schlanser hit a triple.
Schlanser and Jacob Doty pitched for the Bobcats. Schlanser threw three innings and allowed one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts; Doty pitched one inning and struck out one.
CHBC now advances to a Class 1A Regional Semifinal against No. 2 seed St. Anthony on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Altamont High School.
Casey-Westfield 9, South Central 7
South Central fell to Casey-Westfield, 9-7, Monday.
Chase Thompson had three hits. Ethan Watwood and Brandt Hiestand had two hits, and Zane Montes, Brody Markley, and Maddox Robb had one hit.
Tri-County 10, Cumberland 0
Cumberland fell to Tri-County, 10-0, Monday in a Class 1A Regional Quarterfinal.
Bryant Weber had the lone hit.
Maddox McElravy, Zach Buescher, and Jaxon Boldt pitched for the Pirates. McElravy threw two innings and allowed six hits, four runs - three earned - and one walk with four strikeouts; Buescher pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed five hits, six runs - two earned - and two walks with one strikeout, and Boldt pitched 1/3 of an inning and struck out one.
SOFTBALL
Effingham 1, Olney Richland County 0
Effingham defeated Olney Richland County, 1-0, Monday.
Daelyn Dunston, Abby Cunningham, Jennifer Jamison, and Tori Budde had hits for the Hearts. Cunningham hit a double.
Newton 13, Dieterich 5
Newton defeated Dieterich, 13-5, Monday.
Emma Kidwell had three hits. Ava Kessler and Lilly Kessler had two hits, and Addy O'Dell, Lexie Grove, Avery Mulvey, Amber Russell, and Jessilyn Hall had one hit. Mulvey, Lilly Kessler, and Ava Kessler hit doubles.
As for the Movin' Maroons, Eva Meinhart and Megan Bierman had two hits, while Brittney Niemerg, Lucie Jansen, and Jadyn Pruemer had one hit. Meinhart hit a double and Jansen hit a home run.
Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 14, St. Elmo Brownstown 5
CHBC defeated SEB, 14-5, Monday in a Class 1A Regional Quarterfinal.
Birgen Schlanser, Macee Rodman, and Ruby Stuckemeyer had three hits. Marissa Summers, Karlee Smith, Madison Wojcik, and Addison Wasson had two hits, and Kylie Doty had one. Rodman and Wasson hit doubles, while Rodman and Summers hit triples.
Summers also pitched for the Bobcats. She threw seven innings and allowed seven hits, five runs - four earned - and two walks with 12 strikeouts.
As for the Eagles, Addy Putnam and Olivia Baker had two hits, while Kairi Speagle, Dezarae Morlan, and Gracie Askins had one hit.
Neoga 9, Okaw Valley 8
Neoga defeated Okaw Valley, 9-8, Monday in a Class 1A Regional Quarterfinal.
Trista Moore had four hits. Avery Fearday had four hits, including the game-winning hit. Haylee Campbell had three hits. Audrey Kepp, Klowee Conder, and Kadie Becker had two hits, and Andrea Burcham had one hit. Campbell hit two doubles, and Moore hit a triple.
Burcham also pitched for the Indians. She threw eight innings and allowed 11 hits, eight runs - five earned - and four walks with three strikeouts.
South Central 10, Cumberland 5
South Central defeated Cumberland, 10-5, Monday.
Taegan Webster had two hits, including a home run and two RBIs. Laney Webster had two hits, including a home run and two RBIs. Brooklyn Garrett had one hit - a double - and one RBI. Halle Smith had one hit. Lily Malone had two hits. Jaylyn Michel had two hits. Kaitlyn Swift had one hit. Ella Watwood had two hits, including a double and two RBIs, and Kyra Swift had two hits, including one double and three RBIs.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Anthony 9, Shelbyville 0
St. Anthony defeated Shelbyville, 9-0, Monday.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman won 6-0, 6-0. Evan Mossman won 6-2, 6-2. Henry Kemme won 6-0, 6-0. Isaac McDonald won 6-2, 6-1. Roberto Valdes won 6-2, 6-1, and Matt Herzing won 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles matches, Aiden Tegeler and Kemme won 6-1, 6-0. Herzing and Valdes won 6-2, 6-0, and McDonald and Evan Mossman own 6-0, 6-1.
Newton 6, Casey-Westfield 3
Newton defeated Casey-Westfield, 6-3, Monday.
In singles matches, Ben Street defeated Brian Wright 6-2, 6-0. Isaac Street defeated Grant Cochonour 6-1, 6-0. Isaac Kocher defeated Logan Cribelar 6-1, 6-4, and Kayden Schackmann defeated Jacobo Munoz 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles matches, Ben and Isaac Street defeated Cochonour and Cribelar 6-0, 6-0, and Schackmann and Gianvito Romito defeated Wright and Avery Tutewiler 3-6, 3-6.
