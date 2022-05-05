Teutopolis 11, Effingham 0
Effingham fell to Teutopolis, 11-0, Monday.
Sam Bushur had three hits, Derek Konkel had two, and Kayden Althoff, Mitch Althoff, Dylan Pruemer, Caleb Siemer, and Caleb Bloemer had one. Bushur hit three doubles and Konkel hit one.
As for the Hearts, Gauge Massey had two hits.
North Clay 4, St. Anthony 2
St. Anthony fell to North Clay, 4-2, Monday.
Eli Levitt, Beau Adams, Angelo Mendella, and Connor Roepke had hits for the Bulldogs.
As for the Cardinals, Collyn Ballard had three hits, Logan Fleener had two, and Holden Clifton, Brady Ingram, and Bryton Griffy had one. Clifton and Ballard hit doubles while Ballard added a home run.
Dieterich 6, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 0
Dieterich defeated CHBC, 6-0, Monday.
Noah Dill, Garrett Niebrugge, and Pete Britton had two hits. Niebrugge hit a double.
Lucas Westendorf and Braden Shadel pitched for the Movin’ Maroons. Westendorf threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed five walks while striking out 12, while Shadel pitched 1/3 of an inning.
Paris 7, Newton 5
Newton fell to Paris, 7-5, Monday.
Carder Reich had three hits, Mason Mulvey had two, and Mason Schafer, Gage Reynolds, Gus Bierman, and Marc Jansen had one. Bierman and Reynolds hit doubles.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 5, St. Elmo Brownstown 4
WSS defeated SEB, 5-4, Monday.
Tyler Wetherell had three hits, while Gavan Wernsing, Sam Vonderheide, Jordan Wittenberg, Graham Kasey, Carter Chaney, Kendall Morris, and Rhett Rincker had one. Wittenberg and Kasey hit doubles.
Neoga 16, Ramsey 1
Neoga defeated Ramsey, 16-1, Monday.
Kaden Young, Josiah Gentry, and Quintin Richards had hits. Richards hit a double.
Cumberland 17, Heritage 2
Cumberland defeated Heritage, 17-2, Monday.
Maddox McElravy, Gavin Hendrix, Jaxon Boldt, and Blake McMechan had two hits, while Wyatt Jackson, Trevin Magee, and Mason Tipsword had one hit. Hendrix hit two doubles, McElravy hit one, and Boldt and Magee hit home runs.
Teutopolis 4, Shelbyville 0
Teutopolis defeated Shelbyville, 4-0, Monday.
Erin Althoff, Kaylee Niebrugge, and Olivia Copple had two hits, while Emily Konkel had one. Niebrugge hit a double, and Copple hit a triple.
Courtney Gibson pitched for the Lady Shoes. She threw seven innings and allowed one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts.
Paris 5, Newton 4
Newton fell to Paris, 5-4, in 13 innings Monday.
Amber Russell had five hits, Addy O’Dell had three, Allie Stanley, Lexie Grove, and Bailee Frichtl had two, and Avery Mulvey and Camryn Martin had one. O’Dell and Russell hit two doubles, Grove hit one, and O’Dell added a triple.
Kayla N. Kocher pitched for the Lady Eagles. She threw 12 innings and allowed 11 hits, five earned runs, and five walks with 11 strikeouts.
Waltonville 6, Clay City 5
Clay City fell to Waltonville, 6-5, in the first round of the Midland Trail Conference Tournament Monday.
Morgan Hance had four hits, including a double and a home run, with two runs scored, one RBI, and one stolen base. Kirstin Allen had one hit, a double, with one run scored and three RBIs. Chelsea Beck had two hits. Gracie Barber had one hit and one RBI. Hannah Kramer-McKinney had one hit and one run scored, and Ellie Hagen had one walk and one run scored.
Cumberland 10, Tri-County 0
Cumberland defeated Tri-County, 10-0, Monday.
Libby McGinnis, Sage Carr, Chaney Thornton, and Isabel Martinez had two hits, while Zoe Mitchell and Avery Donsbach had one hit. Carr and McGinnis hit doubles, while Thornton hit two triples.
Olney Richland County 9, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis fell to Olney Richland County, 9-0, Monday.
In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert lost 6-1, 6-0. Ethan Thoele lost 6-0, 6-2. Josh Habing lost 6-3, 6-2. Colin Habing lost 6-2, 6-4. Carter Davidson lost 6-3, 6-3, and Oliver Lee lost 6-0, 6-3.
In doubles matches, Tabbert and Thoele lost 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (8). Colin and Josh Habing lost 6-2, 7-5, and Lee and Hayden Jansen lost 6-1, 6-4.
Newton Lady Eagle Invite
Newton won the Newton Lady Eagle Invite Monday.
The Lady Eagles finished with 119 points. Robinson was second with 100, Effingham third with 63, Fairfield and Teutopolis in a tie for fourth with 58, Mattoon in sixth with 53, Red Hill in seventh with 38, Flora in eighth with 21, Mt. Carmel in ninth with 19, Palestine in 10th with 18, and Olney Richland County in 11th with 10.
Below is how the top-six athletes did in their respective events.
100m — 1. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 12.93; 2. Andrea Mattingly, Palestine, 13.43; 3. Mary Elliott, Robinson, 13.49; 4. Madison Pierce, Effingham, 13.50; 5. Laney Hemrich, Newton, 13.56; 6. Destiny Hooker, Fairfield, 13.90.
200m — 1. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 27.27; 2. Mary Elliott, Robinson, 27.64; 3. Madison Pierce, Effingham, 27.78; 4. Emersyn Robbins, Fairfield, 27.94; 5. Andrea Mattingly, Palestine, 28.91; 6. Makayla McVicar, Newton, 29.16.
400m — 1. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 1:00.30; 2. Laney Hemrich, Newton, 1:01.21; 3. Kayleigh Koester, Effingham, 1:03.68; 4. Ryleigh Grayson, Mattoon, 1:03.75; 5. Emersyn Robbins, Fairfield, 1:05.55; 6. Elizabeth Shea, Robinson, 1:06.67.
800m — 1. Tatum David, Olney Richland County, 2:12.43; 2. Ella Tingley, Robinson, 2:28.06; 3. Rylea Borgic, Newton, 2:29.35; 4. Jess Larsen, Effingham, 2:29.77; 5. Sophie Stark, Robinson, 2:37.43; 6. Chloe Jobe, Mattoon, 2:42.34.
1600m — 1. Ella Sager, Fairfield, 5:41.45; 2. Katelyn Jones, Robinson, 5:41.76; 3. Jess Larsen, Effingham, 5:55.30; 4. Kyra Griesemer, Red Hill, 6:02.91; 5. Lily Keepes, Mt. Carmel, 6:06.38; 6. Halle Gower, Robinson, 6:11.90.
3200m — 1. Oaklie Layton, Mattoon, 13:21.16; 2. Quinn Wesley, Robinson, 13:39.56; 3. Audrey Wagoner, Effingham, 13:45.29; 4. Allison Miller, Effingham, 13:53.40; 5. Emma Sims, Flora, 15:06.25; 6. Brie Armstrong, Mattoon, 15:20.28.
100m hurdles — 1. Destiny Hooker, Fairfield, 17.52; 2. Rylea Borgic, Newton, 17.61; 3. Emma Bloemer, Teutopolis, 18.65; 4. Alani Buchanan, Fairfield, 18.67; 5. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 18.81; 6. Taylor Greene, Effingham, 19.12.
300m hurdles — 1. Rylea Borgic, Newton, 49.38; 2. Destiny Hooker, Fairfield, 52.23; 3. Melina Loudermilk, Red Hill, 53.09; 4. Madalynn Hulfachor, Red Hill, 53.17; 5. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 53.58; 6. Gracie Willingham, Mattoon, 55.82.
4x100m relay — 1. Robinson, 53.06; 2. Newton, 53.36; 3. Mattoon, 54.04; 4. Flora, 54.07; 5. Effingham, 54.66; 6. Red Hill, 55.71.
4x200m relay — 1. Robinson, 1:52.21; 2. Effingham, 1:54.76; 3. Newton, 1:55.33; 4. Mattoon, 1:55.48; 5. Red Hill, 1:58.86; 6. Flora, 1:59.51.
4x400m relay — 1. Newton, 4:15.66; 2. Robinson, 4:17.92; 3. Mattoon, 4:28.73; 4. Flora, 4:35.69; 5. Effingham, 4:37.14; 6. Red Hill, 4:51.76.
4x800m relay — 1. Robinson, 10:25.05; 2. Effingham, 11:06.70; 3. Newton, 11:14.32; 4. Mattoon, 11:54.34; 5. Mt. Carmel, 12:20.58; 6. Flora, 13:01.95.
Shot Put — 1. Maya Cook, Mattoon, 11.17m; 2. Brooke Schafer, Newton, 9.55m; 3. Kamee Lytle, Red Hill, 9.22m; 4. Valorie Dagg, Fairfield, 9.01m; 5. Abigail Ramsey, Robinson, 8.96m; 6. Rockell Allen, Flora, 8.69m.
Discus — 1. Kamee Lytle, Red Hill, 33.14m; 2. Abigail Ramsey, Robinson, 27.79m; 3. Abigail Adams, Effingham, 27.77m; 4. Melayna Moore, Red Hill, 26.62m; 5. Brooke Schafer, Newton, 25.72m; 6. Maya Cook, Mattoon, 25.33m.
High Jump — 1. Gracie Smithenry, Newton, 1.52m; 2. Eden Wankel, Mt. Carmel, 1.47m; 3. Madi Stevens, Mt. Carmel, 1.47m; 4. Jada Buehnerkemper, Teutopolis, 1.42m; 5. Alani Buchanan, Fairfield, 1.37m; 6. Shyann Joslin, Farifield, 1.37m.
Pole Vault — 1. Isabelle Hemmen, Teutopolis, 3.35m; 2. Kylee Weber, Robinson, 3.05m; 3. Elley Bennett, Newton, 2.74m; 4. Karasyn Martin, Newton, 2.59m; 5. Cassidy Webb, Fairfield, 2.13m.
Long Jump — 1. Emersyn Robbins, Fairfield, 4.91m; 2. Morgan Knoblett, Palestine, 4.61m; 3. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 4.57m; 4. Imani McGee, Mattoon, 4.57m; 5. Alyssa Young, Flora, 4.34m; 6. Eden Wankel, Mt. Carmel, 4.31m.
Triple Jump — 1. Alexis Hetzer, Newton, 10.06m; 2. Kaela Neihls, Teutopolis, 9.76m; 3. Alyssa Young, Flora, 9.46m; 4. Brooke Schafer, Newton, 9.27m; 5. Elizabeth Shea, Robinson, 9.06m; 6. CeAzia Wade, Mattoon, 8.98m.
Robinson Boys Meet
The Effingham boys’ track and field team finished fourth at the Robinson-hosted meet Monday. The Hearts finished with 27 points.
Robinson won the meet with 216 points.
Below is how the top-six athletes did in their respective events.
100m — 1. Brayden Atkinson, Paris, 11.78; 2. Khyzaiah Poole, Robinson, 11.83; 3. Jaiden Quinn, Paris, 11.86; 4. Blake Green, Robinson, 11.93; 5. Tanner Waller, Lawrenceville, 12.04; 6. Isaac Zwilling, Olney Richland County, 12.17.
200m — 1. Drew Rogers, Paris, 24.38; 2. Blake Green, Robinson, 25.23; 3. Trygve Bloom, Effingham, 25.33; 4. Andrew Lotz, Effingham, 25.59; 5. Connor Erton, Robinson, 26.33; 6. Peyton Vlahos, Paris, 26.83.
400m — 1. Cooper Loll, Robinson, 57.42; 2. Jerrison Hough, Olney Richland County, 58.81; 3. Kalvin Rigdon, Paris, 58.98; 4. Isaac Zwilling, Olney Richland County, 59.52; 5. TJ Pringle Palestine, 59.95; 6. Peyton Vlahos, Paris, 1:02.84.
800m — 1. Donnie Tillman, Robinson, 2:21.78; 2. Caleb McNary, Robinson, 2:26.88; 3. Travis Rinard, Palestine, 2:27.14; 4. Jackson Harmon, Robinson, 2:28.90; 5. Aaron Hill, Effingham, 2:29.29; 6. Nikkalus Bonnell, Robinson, 2:30.01.
1600m — 1. Austin Wesley, Robinson, 5:25.80; 2. Caleb McNary, Robinson, 5:38.17.
110m hurdles — 1. Nicki Roberts, Palestine, 19.10; 2. Patrick McGovern, Robinson, 19.51; 3. Ian Gilmore, Robinson, 20.19; 4. Gabe Cobix, Paris, 21.06.
300m hurdles — 1. Nicki Roberts, Palestine, 50.30; 2. Patrick McGovern, Robinson, 52.41; 3. Ian Gilmore, Robinson, 53.30.
4x100m relay — 1. Robinson, 46.87; 2. Lawrenceville, 47.62; 3. Paris, 47.76.
4x200m relay — 1. Robinson, 1:38.69; 2. Paris, 1:40.20.
4x400m relay — 1. Robinson, 3:55.64; 2. Paris, 4:07.25; 3. Palestine, 4:22.73; 4. Lawrenceville, 4:33.12.
4x800m relay — 1. Robinson, 9:33.55.
Shot Put — 1. Jevan Wampler, Robinson, 41-4; 2. Gabe Winans, Paris, 40-11; 3. Nathan Wernz, Robinson, 39-9; 4. Charlie Ring, Effingham, 38-6; 5. Blake Bushue, Effingham, 37-5; 6. Nicki Roberts, Palestine, 34-2.5.
Discus — 1. Nathan Wernz, Robinson, 117-10; 2. Gabe Winans, Paris, 106-4.5; 3. Jevan Wampler, Robinson, 103-8.5; 4. LaReese Olinger, Robinson, 103-8.5; 5. William Davis, Robinson, 91-4; 6. Blake Bushue, Effingham, 84-6.
High Jump — 1. Noah Gilmore, Robinson, 6-2; 2. Drew Rogers, Paris, 6-0; 3. Ty King, Paris, 5-4.
Pole Vault — 1. David Staller, Robinson, 12-6; 2. Robert Wells, Paris, 10-0; 3. Jaiden Quinn, Paris, 9-6; 4. Jacob Weaver, Effingham, 9-6.
Long Jump — 1. Drew Rogers, Paris, 18-10; 2. Blake Green, Robinson, 18-8; 3. Parker Hardiman, Lawrenceville, 18-1; 4. Robert Wells, Paris, 17-2; 5. Elliott Meadows, Palestine, 17-1.5; 6. Adi Patel, Paris, 16-8.
Triple Jump — 1. Robert Wells, Paris, 36-10.5; 2. Colby McGahey, Robinson, 36-10; 3. Kalvin Rigdon, 35-0.5; 4. John Westendorf, Effingham, 34-11; 5. Parker Hardiman, Lawrenceville, 34-9; 6. Cooper Loll, Robinson, 34-0.
