GIRLS BASKETBALL
Teutopolis 60, Salem 15
Teutopolis defeated Salem, 60-15, in a Class 2A regional semifinal Monday.
The Lady Shoes (20-7) received 13 points, one rebound, one steal, and one assist from Zoe Cremens; 11 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, two assists, and one block from Izzy Hardiek; nine points, five rebounds, and four assists from Emily Konkel; nine points, four rebounds, three steals, and four assists from Kaylee Niebrugge; seven points from Chloe Probst; six points, 13 rebounds, three steals, and one block from Kaitlyn Schumacher; three points and one rebound from Summer Wall; one point and three rebounds from Courtney Gibson, and one point from Amelia Ruholl.
Altamont 70, South Central 48
Altamont defeated South Central, 70-48, in a Class 1A regional semifinal Monday.
The Lady Indians (16-14) received 34 points from Grace Nelson; 14 from Claire Boehm; 11 from Peyton Osteen; five from Bri Grunloh; three from Sophia Pearcy; two from Kylie Osteen, and one from Skylie Klein.
Meanwhile, the Lady Cougars (16-13) received 22 points from Taegan Webster; eight from Brooklyn Garrett; six from Laney Webster and Brooke Cowger; five from Kaitlyn Swift, and one from Ryleigh Swartzlander.
Fairfield 56, Newton 27
Newton fell to Fairfield, 56-27, in a Class 2A regional semifinal Monday.
The Lady Eagles (12-19) received 10 points, six rebounds, and four steals from Ava Kessler; five points and three assists from Amber Russell; five points from Alexis Hetzer; four points from Sydney Dobbins, and three points from Elley Bennett.
"I am proud of these girls," said head coach Brad Harris in an email to the Daily News. "They always showed up and worked hard to get better each day. I want to say thanks to our four seniors: Amber, Ava, Morgan [White], and Sydney. They set a great example of leadership and hard work every day. We will miss them, but I wish them the best in their future endeavors. Learning all season from the senior leadership, I know the underclassmen will continue to work to improve and fill those roles next season. I look forward to seeing what they will accomplish next year."
Neoga 63, North Clay 53
Neoga defeated North Clay, 63-53, in a Class 1A regional semifinal Monday.
The Indians (24-6) received 20 points from Haylee Campbell; 13 from Brynn Richards; 11 from Sydney Hakman; seven from Sydney Richards, and six from Avery Fearday and Trista Moore.
Meanwhile, the Lady Cardinals (12-17) received 28 points from Miah Ballard; 10 from Kirstin Allen; eight from Alexis Van Dyke; four from Allison Czyzewski, and three from Matia Price.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 47, Cumberland 37
CHBC defeated Cumberland, 47-37, in a Class 1A regional semifinal at Waldrip Gymnasium Monday.
The Bobcats (24-6) received 21 points and three steals from Gracie Heckert; 14 points and three steals from Lani Morrison; five points from Macee Rodman and Ruby Stuckemeyer, and two points and nine rebounds from Madison Wojcik.
Meanwhile, the Lady Pirates (21-10) received 18 points from Zoe Mitchell, seven from Jadalyn Sowers, six from Katelyn Shoemaker, and two from Paige Dittamore, Abbie Becker and Sage Carr.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Elmo/Brownstown 66, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 63
SEB defeated CORL, 66-63, in a non-conference matchup Monday.
The Eagles (14-15) received 19 points, six rebounds, three rebounds, and three steals from Gavyn Smith; 14 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and four steals from Brady Maxey; 13 points, six rebounds, one assist, and two steals from Cade Schaub; eight points, one rebound, and one steal from Adam Atwood; six points, three rebounds, two assists, and one block from Caleb Campbell, and six points and one rebound from Josiah Maxey.
South Central 55, Webber Township 39
South Central defeated Webber Township, 55-39, in a non-conference matchup Monday.
The Cougars (22-7) received 26 points from Keenin Willshire; 14 from Aidan Dodson; six from Ethan Watwood and Spencer Johannes; two from Brandt Heistand, and one from London Hails.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.