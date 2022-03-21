SOFTBALL
St. Anthony 8, Richland County 4
St. Anthony defeated Richland County, 8-4, on Monday.
Maddie Kibler went 2-for-3 with one triple and two RBIs, while Cameran Rios, Addie Wernsing, Hailey Niebrugge, and Sydney Kibler also had hits. Sydney Kibler's hit was a triple, as well.
Lucy Fearday started in the circle for St. Anthony (2-1), throwing six innings and giving up three hits, two runs, and one walk while striking out five.
Wernsing then relieved Fearday, pitching one inning and giving up three hits, two earned runs, and one walk while striking out one.
Salem 10, Teutopolis 9
Teutopolis fell to Salem, 10-9, on Monday.
Erin Althoff went 3-for-4 with three runs and one RBI for the Lady Shoes (1-1), Emily Konkel went 3-for-3 with three runs, one double, one home run, and two RBIs, and Daischa Piedra went 2-for-4 with one double and one RBI. Kaylee Niebrugge, Danielle Sarchet, Courtney Gibson, Estella Mette, and Summer Wall collected hits, too. Gibson, Althoff, and Piedra had doubles, while Mette added a home run.
Gibson also got the start in the circle, pitching five innings and giving up nine hits, 10 runs — six earned — and six walks while striking out five batters.
Jordan Goeckner then relieved Gibson, pitching one inning and giving up one hit and one walk.
Dieterich 13, St. Elmo-Brownstown 0
Dieterich defeated SEB, 13-0, on Monday.
Marli Michl went 2-for-4 with two runs, one home run, and two RBIs for the Movin' Maroons (1-3), Kaitlyn Boerngen went 2-for-4 with two runs, two doubles, and two RBIs, Ruby Westendorf went 2-for-3 with two runs, and Estella Meinhart went 2-for-3 with two runs and one double. Cortney Brummer, Breanna Shull, and Jadeyn Pruemer also collected hits for Dieterich.
Michl got the start in the circle for the Movin' Maroons, pitching five innings and giving up one hit and no runs while walking one and striking out six.
Meanwhile, for the Eagles (0-3), Jayna Ireland had the lone hit for the team.
Newton 16, Neoga 2
Newton defeated Neoga, 16-2, on Monday.
Addy O'Dell went 3-for-3 with four runs and two RBIs for the Lady Eagles (2-0), while Ava Kessler went 2-for-3 with two runs, two home runs, and four RBIs. Lexie Groves, Kayla Kocher, Amber Russell, Emma Kidwell, and Morgan White also collected hits. Groves and White each had doubles, while Kocher and Russell had triples.
Kidwell got the start in the circle for the Lady Eagles, going three innings and giving up one hit and one walk while striking out three.
Kocher then relieved Kidwell, pitching 1 2/3 innings and giving up three hits, two runs, and two walks while striking out five.
Meanwhile, for the Indians (0-2), Andrea Burcham, Audrey Kepp, Avery Fearday, and Caitlyn Sparling all had hits for Neoga. Burcham's hit was a double.
Burcham also got the start in the circle for Neoga, going four innings and giving up nine hits, 10 runs — nine earned — and three walks while striking out four.
Kepp then relieved Burcham, pitching one inning, and giving up one hit and six runs — none earned — with one walk.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 16, Flora 0
WSS defeated Flora, 16-0, on Monday.
Karlie Bean went 4-for-4 with two runs, one double, and three RBIs for the Hatchets (1-0). Ella Kinkelaar went 2-for-4 with one run, one double, and two RBIs. Natalie Hayes went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Maddy Pfeiffer went 2-for-3 with one run and two RBIs. Ava Richards went 2-for-3 with three runs and one RBI. Sam Hayes went 2-for-2 with two runs, one grand slam, and five RBIs, and Gabby Vonderheide went 2-for-3 with one run, one double, and two RBIs. Kaylyn Carey, Sam Porter, and Alaira Friese collected hits for WSS, too.
Bean also got the start in the circle, pitching four innings and giving up one hit while striking out seven.
South Central 12, Mulberry Grove 3
South Central defeated Mulberry Grove, 12-3, on Monday.
Taegan Webster went 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI for the Lady Cougars (1-0), Brooklyn Garrett went 2-for-5 with two runs, one double, one home run, and three RBIs, and Lily Malone went 2-for-4 with two runs, one double, and three RBIs. Laney Webster, Abi Shuler, Kaitlyn Swift and Ella Watwood all collected hits for South Central, too. Swift had a double, while Laney Webster had a home run.
Taegan Webster all go the start in the circle, pitching seven innings and giving up six hits and three runs while walking one and striking out nine.
BASEBALL
St. Anthony 12, Richland County 2
St. Anthony defeated Richland County, 12-2, on Monday.
Angelo Mendella went 3-for-3 with three runs, one home run, and six RBIs for the Bulldogs (1-0), while Eli Link, Colton Fearday, Will Hoene, Eli Levitt, and Beau Adams collected hits, too.
Brody Niebrugge started for St. Anthony, pitching four innings and giving up four hits, two runs, and one walk while striking out six batters.
Fearday then relieved Niebrugge, pitching one inning and striking out two.
Shelbyville 10, Dieterich 2
Dieterich fell to Shelbyville, 10-2, on Monday.
Austin Ruholl went 2-for-3 with one home run, while Noah Dill and Sam Hardiek also had hits.
Dill got the start on the mound for the Movin' Maroons (0-3), pitching two innings and giving up seven hits, six runs — three earned — and walking one while striking out one.
Garrett Niebrugge then relieved Dill, pitching five innings and giving up five hits and four runs — three earned — with three walks and five strikeouts.
Fairfield 2, South Central 1
South Central fell to Fairfield, 2-1, on Monday.
Chase Thompson, Andrew Magnus, and Brandt Hiestand all collected hits for the Cougars (0-1). Magus hit a double.
Aiden Dodson got the start on the mound for South Central, pitching three innings and giving up one hit and one run — none earned — while walking two and striking out four.
Spencer Johannes and Anthony Buonaura relieved Dodson, combing to work three innings and giving up one run — one earned — with four walks and six strikeouts.
North Clay 12, Neoga 1
North Clay defeated Neoga, 12-1, on Monday.
Holden Clifton went 2-for-4 with two runs, one double, one home run, and five RBIs for the Cardinals (2-1, 1-0 NTC). Brady Ingram went 2-for-4 with one RBI, and Logan Fleener went 2-for-3 with one run. Collyn Ballard, Donnie Zimmerman, Carson Burkett, Dakota Weidner, Layton Dawkins, and Bryton Griffy all collected hits for North Clay, too. Ballard, Griffy, and Weidner had doubles.
Clifton got the start on the mound for the Cardinals, going three innings and giving up one hit, one run, and two walks while striking out three.
Griffy then relieved Clifton, going two innings and striking out five.
Meanwhile, for the Indians (1-3, 0-1 NTC), Luke Romack had the lone hit and RBI for Neoga on a home run.
On the mound, four different pitchers saw time for the Indians. Bryar Hennesay started the game while Brady Reynolds, James Ballinger, and Quintin Richards relieved him.
Pana 10, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 9
CHBC fell to Pana, 10-9, on Monday.
Carson Evans had a single and an RBI, Silas Buzzard had a single and an RBI, Clayton Wojcik had a double, Gage Lorton had a single, a double, and two RBIs, and AJ Radloff had three RBIs.
Wojcik took the loss on the mound for the Bobcats (0-2).
