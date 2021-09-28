SOCCER
Newton 3, Richland County 0
Newton soccer defeated Richland County 3-0 on Monday.
The Eagles had two goals from Carder Reich and one from Luke Weber.
Newton (13-1) also had assists from Reich and Gage Reynolds.
Teutopolis 5, Robinson 2
Teutopolis soccer defeated Robinson 5-2 on Monday.
The Wooden Shoes had goals from Mitchell Haller, Kendall Schmidt, Elle Blievernicht, Josh Habing, and Cooper Tegeler.
Teutopolis improves to 11-3-2 on the season.
GIRLS TENNIS
Robinson 6, Newton 3
Newton girls tennis fell to Robinson 6-3 on Monday.
In singles matches, Kaitlyn Olmstead defeated Zharma Stephens 7-6, 6-3, and Grace Warfel defeated Anna Hargrave 5-7, 6-1, 10-5.
Meanwhile, in doubles matches, Avery Zumbahlen and Warfel defeated Alana Herr and Sydney Harmon 1-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Effingham 9, Mt. Zion 0
Effingham tennis defeated Mt. Zion 9-0 on Monday.
In singles matches, Lydia Kull defeated Allison Bradford 3-6, 6-1, 10-5. Eden Wendling defeated Audrey Bradford 2-6, 6-4, 10-6. Madison Mapes defeated Kayla Schnipple 6-0, 6-2. Aila Woomer defeated Peyton Schroeder 6-3, 6-4. Izzy Volpi defeated Angelina Henderson 6-2, 7-6, and Gracie Kroenlein defeated Victoria Madler 6-3, 6-3.
Meanwhile, in doubles matches, Kull and Woomer defeated Allison Bradford and Audrey Bradford 7-6, 6-3. Wendling and Kroenlein defeated Schroeder and Henderson 7-5, 6-4, and Mapes and Volpi defeated Schnipple and Madler 6-2, 6-1.
St. Anthony 6, Greenville 3
St. Anthony tennis defeated Greenville 6-3 on Monday.
In singles matches, Emily Kowalke won 6-0, 6-3. Grace Karolewicz won 6-4, 6-1, and Madelyn Brown won 6-4, 6-2.
Meanwhile, in doubles matches, Kowalke and Ali Adams won 6-1, 6-4. Laura Schmidt and Karolewicz won 4-6, 6-3, 10-5, and Brown and Izzy Hakman won 6-4, 6-0.
BOYS GOLF
Sullivan 177, Teutopolis 188
Teutopolis boys golf fell to Sullivan 188-177 on Monday at Effingham Country Club.
Adam Lustig and Ethan Thoele shot 46. Hayden Jansen shot 47, and Brody Thoele shot.
The two scores that didn't count toward the team total were Peyton Tegler's 53 and Bennet Thompson's 56.
The Wooden Shoes are now 4-8 in matches this season.
Altamont 162, Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 217
Altamont boys golf defeated WSS in a match on Monday.
The Indians won 162-217.
Kevin Hall and Tyler Stonecipher came in with 38s, while Avery Jarhaus shot 40 and Max Runge a 46.
The other scores that didn't count toward the team total were Zeke Rippetoe's 49 and AJ Kopplin's 53.
As for WSS, Nathaniel Gracey shot a 51, while Rylan Rincker and Briar Smith shot 53s, and Clayton Carey a 60.
The other scores that didn't count toward the team total were Brody Hendrickson's 62 and Jack Holland's 73.
Altamont moves to 20-3-1 in matches, while WSS falls to 1-12.
VOLLEYBALL
Patoka 2, St. Elmo (Brownstown) 1
SEB volleyball fell to Patoka 2-1 on Monday.
The Eagles lost the first 25-15, won the second 25-19, and lost the third 25-19.
SEB (11-11) had contributions from Morgan Hall (seven kills, two aces, and 16 digs), Laney Baldridge (three kills, three blocks, and 11 digs), Audrey Wilhour (three kills and seven digs), Lydia Smith (three kills and two digs), Lillian Nolen (two kills, one block, four digs, and one assist), Peyton Garrard (three aces, 16 digs, and 16 assists), Shelby Sasse (two aces, 20 digs, and one assist), Kinley Carson (four digs), Anna Stine (three digs), and Olivia Baker (one dig).
South Central 2, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 0
South Central volleyball picked up a straight-set win over CHBC on Monday.
The Lady Cougars won the first set 25-12 and the second 25-19.
South Central (14-4, 5-2 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Halle Smith (six kills, one ace, and four digs), Zada Reynolds (11 assists, six aces, and five digs), Sierra Arnold (two aces and three digs), Olivia Brauer (three kills and five assists), Brooklyn Garrett (four kills and one dig), Brooke Cowger (three kills), and Emma Jenne (five kills and one block).
CHBC (6-11) had contributions from Tatyana Duckwitz (two kills and five digs), Raechelle Kelly (three assists), Gracie Heckert (two kills and three digs), Madison Wojcik (one kill, seven assists, and three digs), Marissa Summers (three kills and one assist), Karlee Smith (three kills and one block), Kaycie Stefanski (four digs), Aspen Rehkemper (five digs), Birgen Schalnser (three digs), and Kyleigh Wallace (one kill).
Central A&M 2, Neoga 0
Neoga volleyball defeated Central A&M in straight sets on Monday.
The Indians lost the first set 25-21 and the second 25-17.
Neoga had contributions from Allison Worman (two blocks and three kills), Gracie Gresens (four blocks and four kills), Haylee Campbell (two blocks), Sydney Richards (one block, six kills, one assist, and seven digs), Ella Shuler (nine assists and eight digs), Andrea Burcham (three assists, six digs, and one ace), Klowee Conder (three kills), Avery Fearday (five digs and one ace), and Sydney Hakman (eight digs and three aces).
North Clay 2, Teutopolis 1
Teutopolis volleyball defeated North Clay in three sets on Monday.
The Lady Shoes lost the first set 25-21, won the second 25-13, and lost the third 25-22.
Teutopolis had contributions from Taylor Beuker (four digs and three kills), Jaden Deters (11 kills and one ace), Sydnee Huber (two blocks, three digs, and three kills), Lilly Jansen (eight digs), Emily Konkel (one block, seven digs, six kills, one ace, and three assists), Tia Probst (two blocks, three digs, two kills, and nine assists), Kaitlyn Schumacher (two blocks, one dig, and five kills), Macy Swingler (three digs), Sara Swingler (six digs and seven assists), and Summer Wall (six digs and one kill).
Cumberland 2, Dieterich 0
Cumberland volleyball defeated Dieterich in straight sets Monday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-6 and the second 25-22.
Cumberland (18-5) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (two assists and six digs), Kennedy Stults (three kills and two digs), Kendyn Syfert (six kills, one block, one ace, and five digs), Carly Thornton (18 assists, three kills, one block, three aces, and one dig), Mackenzie Taylor (one assist, seven kills, two aces, nine digs), Zoe Mitchell (three kills, one ace, and two digs), and Ashton Coleman (one kill and one block).
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, Shelbyville 0
WSS volleyball picked up a straight-set win over Shelbyville on Monday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-20 and the second 25-17.
WSS (11-3) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (one ace, 22 assists, six digs, and one block), Gabby Vonderheide (one ace, seven kills, and eight digs), Natalie Hayes (one ace, seven kills, and five digs), Halle Moomaw (eight kills and three blocks), Brianna Hewing (one ace, two kills, and one dig), Kinley Quast (five digs), Kaylynn Carey (one kill, two digs, and two blocks), and Ainslie Eident (three digs).
"Shelbyville always puts up a good game," WSS head coach Ronda Schlechte said. "We played the net well tonight and had a pretty solid game across the board."
GIRLS GOLF
St. Anthony 160, Tuscola 224
St. Anthony girls golf honored Ellie Wegman and Nina Hakman for Senior Night after Wednesday's match against Tuscola.
The Bulldogs won the match 160-224.
Lauren Schwing carded a 36, including an eagle on the 18th hole, while Wegman and Addie Krouse shot 40 and Hakman a 44.
The other scores that didn't count toward the team total were Allison Green's 46 and Maddy Brummer's 47.
Syndey Kibler also added a 45, while Mia Schwing shot a 61.
FALL BASEBALL
Altamont 12, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 3
Altamont baseball defeated Christ Our Rock Lutheran 12-3 on Monday.
The Indians had contributions from Jared Hammer (2-for-3 with one run, one double, and two RBIs), Mason Robinson (2-for-3 with two runs, one double, and one RBI), Aden McManaway (2-for-2 with one run), and Dillan Elam (3-for-4). Wyatt Phillips and Kaidyn Miller added two RBIs apiece, as well.
On the mound, Elam threw five innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs, while striking out nine and walking two. McManaway relieved Elamn, pitching two innings and giving up one hit and no earned runs while striking out three and walking one.
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 11, Neoga 2
WSS baseball picked up an 11-2 win over Neoga on Monday.
The Hatchets had contributions from Austin Wittenberg (2-for-4 with two runs, one double, and three RBIs), Gavan Wernsing (3-for-5 with two runs, one double, and one RBI), and Graham Kasey (2-for-3 with one run). Samuel Vonderheide added two RBIs and a home run, as well.
For the Indians, Will O'Dell, Brady Reynolds, Luke Romack, Ryan Koester, and Trey Sheehan all collected hits.
On the mound, Vonderheide pitched four innings for WSS, allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out four and walking two.
Kendall Morris relieved him, allowing no hits and earned runs while fanning five batters over three innings.
St. Anthony 14, Odin 0
St. Anthony baseball defeated Odin 14-0 on Monday.
The Bulldogs had contributions from Brody Niebrugge (3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs), Eli Link (2-for-3 with two runs, one triple, and one RBI), and Brock Fearday (2-for-2 with two runs). Colton Fearday added two RBIs and went 1-for-2 with two runs, as well.
Teutopolis 10, Dieterich 0
Teutopolis defeated Dieterich 10-0 on Monday.
The Wooden Shoes had contributions from Sam Bushur (2-for-3 with one run, one home run, and one RBI), Mitch Althoff (2-for-4 with one run and two RBIs), and Dylan Pruemer (2-for-3 with one run and one double). Logan Roepke added two RBIs and went 1-for-3, as well.
