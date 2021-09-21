VOLLEYBALL
Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2, South Central 0
WSS picked up a straight-set win over South Central Monday.
The Hatchets won the first set 25-12 and the second 25-19.
WSS (9-3, 4-0 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Ella Kinkelaar (one ace, one kill, 21 assists, and eight digs), Gabby Vonderheide (six kills and 10 digs), Natalie Hayes (one ace, six kills, and nine digs), Halle Moomaw (three kills and three blocks), Brianna Hewing (seven kills, one dig, and three blocks), Kinley Quast (three aces, one assist, and 10 digs), Kaylynn Carey (one kill, two digs, and four blocks), and Ainslie Eident (one ace).
The Lady Cougars had contributions from Halle Smith (six kills and six digs), Zada Reynolds (one kill, four assists, one ace, and three digs), Sierra Arnold (six digs), Olivia Brauer (one kill, eight assists, and one dig), Brooklyn Garrett (four kills and seven digs), Brooke Cowger (two digs), and Emma Runge (one dig).
Teutopolis 2, Greenville 1
Teutopolis volleyball picked up a three-set win over Greenville on Monday.
The Lady Shoes won the first set 25-16, lost the second 20-25, and won the third 25-15.
Teutopolis had contributions from Taylor Beuker (two digs and six kills), Jaden Deters (four digs, eight kills, one ace, and one assist), Sydnee Huber (one block and two digs), Lilly Jansen (two digs), Emily Konkel (two blocks, nine digs, seven kills, and two assists), Sara Niemerg (one dig, four kills, and one assist), Kaitlyn Schumacher (two blocks and five kills), Macy Swingler (four digs and two aces), Sara Swingler (12 digs, one kill, two aces, and 14 assists), and Summer Wall (11 digs and one kill).
Central A&M 2, Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) 0
CHBC fell in straight sets Monday to Central A&M.
The Bobcats lost the first set 25-14 and the second 25-9.
CHBC (5-9) had contributions from Tatyana Duckwitz (four kills and seven digs), Gracie Heckert (five digs), Madison Wojcik (two kills, seven assists, and six digs), Marissa Summers (one kill and one assist), Karlee Smith (one kill), Kaycie Stefanski (one kill and four digs), Aspen Rehkemper (one dig), and Birgen Schlanser (one dig).
Cumberland 2, Neoga 0
Cumberland volleyball picked up a straight-set win over Neoga on Monday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-8 and the second 25-10.
Cumberland (16-4) had contributions from Ivy Ayers (one assist, four aces, and five digs), Kennedy Stults (one assist, three kills, two aces, and two digs), Kendyn Syfert (six kills, one block, and four digs), Carly Thornton (14 assists, two kills, three aces, and six digs), Mackenzie Taylor (two assists, one block, three aces, and 10 digs), Zoe Mitchell (three kills and two digs), and Ashton Coleman (one kill).
Neoga had contributions from Gracie Gresens (one block, one kill, and two digs), Haylee Campbell (one block, four digs, and one ace), Ella Shuler (one block, three assists, and three digs), Avery Fearday (one kill, one assist, one dig, and one ace), Klowee Conder (one kill and seven digs), Allison Worman (two kills), Megan Baker (one dig), and Natalie O'Dell (two digs).
North Clay 2, Dieterich 0
Dieterich fell to North Clay in straight-sets Monday.
The Movin' Maroons lost the first set 25-18 and the second 25-21.
Dieterich (3-7, 0-5 National Trail Conference) had contributions from Kaitlyn Boerngen (one kill and four digs), Emily Hall (one ace, two kills, and three digs), Alli Schmidt (one ace, one kill, three assists, and two digs), Breanna Shull (two aces, one assist, and two digs), Olivia Brummer (three kills and five digs), and Marli Michl (one ace, three kills, three assists, and six digs).
BOYS SOCCER
Teutopolis 8, Effingham 1
Three different Teutopolis players scored two goals Monday against Effingham.
Evan Waldhoff, Gavin Tegeler, and Nolan Runde all scored two goals, while Ethan Thoele and Josh Habing added goals. The Wooden Shoes defeated the Flaming Hearts 8-1.
Teutopolis is now 10-2-1 on the season.
BOYS GOLF
Sullivan 163, Arcola 172, Altamont 172, Central A&M 205
Kevin Hall and Tyler Stonecipher fired rounds of 40 in Altamont's quad match against Sullivan, Arcola, and Central A&M Monday.
The Indians lost to Sullivan (163) and Arcola (172) but defeated Central A&M, who finished with a team total of 205.
Other scores came from Avery Jarhaus (43) and Zeke Rippetoe (49). As for Altamont's scores that didn't count, AJ Kopplin shot a 58, and Alec Jarhaus shot a 58.
The Indians are now 17-3-1 on the season.
Apollo Conference Boys Golf Tournament
Effingham finished with a team total of 365 at the Apollo Conference Boys Golf Tournament at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet on Monday.
Colby Haynes fired a team-low 87, while Jett Volpi shot 91, Ryker Schneider 93, and David Splechter 94.
Nick Burgess' 99 and Ethan Ritz's 100 were the scores that didn't count.
St. Anthony Match Play
St. Anthony finished in a tie for second at the St. Anthony Match Play event at Effingham Country Club Monday.
Benton won the event with eight team points. The Bulldogs tied with Olney and Paris with four points. Teutopolis was sixth with one point.
St. Anthony sent out to individuals for singles matches.
Jonathan Willenborg fell to Olney's Mitchell Tolliver 2-and-1, while Lane Ludwig fell to Benton's Luke Melvin 4-and-2.
Willenborg rebounded by winning his next match over Oblong's Grant Kidwell 2-up, while Ludwig defeated the Wooden Shoe's Ethan Thoele 3-and-2.
As for doubles matches, Paris' Luke Bradley and Parker Underwood defeated Thomas Chojnicki and Michael Martelli 1-up, while Joey Trupiano and Dakota Flaig defeated Oblong's Cody York and Arron Johnson 4-and-2.
Trupiano and Flaig won their second match, too. They defeated Paris' Marcus Mitchell and Jace Hand 1-up, while Chojnicki and Martelli fell to Benton's Cy Norman and Nick Melvin 2-and-1.
Meanwhile, for Teutopolis, Adam Lustig lost both of his singles matches. He lost the first one to Paris' Drake Bartos 3-and-2 and the second to Olney's Mitchell Tolliver 5-and-3.
Ethan Thoele also lost both of his matches. His first loss came to Oblong's Braden Thompson 4-and-3 before his second came to Ludwig.
As for doubles matches, Hayden Jansen and Brody Thoele fell to Norman and Melvin 5-and-4, while Peyton Tegeler and Bennett Thompson defeated Olney's Aaron Klingler and Marcus Kocher 1-up.
Both teams then lost their second doubles matches, with Jansen and Brody Thoele falling to Oblong's Jon Littlejohn and Hayden Johnson 5-and-4, and Tegeler and Thompson falling to Benton's Kash Cantrell and Nick Melvin 3-and-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Teutopolis 8, Mattoon 1
Teutopolis girls tennis defeated Mattoon 8-1 on Monday.
In singles matches, Macy Probst defeated Caroline Davis 6-2, 6-1. Grace Hoene defeated Annelise Overmyer 6-2, 6-0. Isabelle Hemmen defeated Lily Gregory 6-3, 6-4. Lexi Will defeated Avery Boyer 6-0, 6-1. Olivia Hemmen defeated Regan Shumway 6-0, 6-0, and Julian Hemmen defeated Lanie Butler 6-0, 6-1.
Meanwhile, in doubles matches, Probst and Isabelle Hemmen defeated Davis and Overmyer 6-0, 6-0, and Hoene and Julian Hemmen defeated Shumway and Butler 6-0, 6-2.
Effingham 9, Salem 0
Effingham girls tennis defeated Salem on Monday, 9-0.
In singles matches, Lydia Kull defeated Kaley Blomberg 6-4, 6-1. Eden Wendling defeated Brynn Metcalf 6-7, 6-2, 10-3. Madison Mapes defeated Aressa Eisenhauer 6-1, 6-0. Aila Woomer defeated Savanna Davis 6-1, 6-0. Izzy Volpi defeated Maddy Malone 6-0, 6-1, and Gracie Kroenlein defeated Kaley Schoonover 6-0, 6-0.
Meanwhile, in doubles matches, Kull and Woomer defeated Blomberg and Metcalf 6-1, 6-1. Wendling and Kroenlein defeated Eisenhauer and Davis 6-0, 6-0, and Mapes and Volpi defeated Malone and Walker 6-1, 6-0.
FALL BASEBALL
Brownstown (St. Elmo) 9, Mulberry Grove 6
BSE won its first game of the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament on Monday.
The Bombers defeated Mulberry Grove 9-6.
Adam Atwood went 1-for-4. Wyatt Chandler went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Dalton Myers went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Wyatt Forbes went 1-for-3. Lukas Miller went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Nick Nelson went 1-for-2.
On the mound, Atwood pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up six runs and nine hits. He struck out eight batters and walked three.
Beecher City (Cowden-Herrick) 16, Ramsey 1
BCCH won its first game of the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament on Monday.
The Bobcats defeated Ramsey 16-1.
Silas Buzzard went 2-for-2 with two runs, two doubles, and two RBIs. Clayton Wojcik went 2-for-2 with three runs and one RBI. Jadon Robertson went 3-for-3 with three runs, one triple, and three RBIs, and Jacob Doty went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Carson Evans added a double, and Rylee Fisher added a triple, too.
Teutopolis 9, Odin 4
Teutopolis baseball picked up a 9-4 win over Odin on Monday.
The Wooden Shoes did not have one player with more than one hit in the game. However, Derek Konkel went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
On the mound, Dylan Pruemer threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up one hit and no earned runs, while striking out five and walking four. Caleb Siemer and Ben Goeckner relieved him, combining to pitch 3 2/3 innings and giving up four hits and two earned runs while fanning four and walking one.
Teutopolis improves to 7-8 on the year with the win.
Dieterich 4, Wayne City 0
Dieterich baseball picked up a 4-0 win over Wayne City on Monday.
Pete Britton led the Movin' Maroons, going 2-for-3 with one run, a double, and one RBI.
Britton also earned the win on the mound, pitching six innings and giving up two hits and no earned runs while walking four and striking out eight.
With the win, Dieterich moves to 5-8.
GIRLS GOLF
Apollo Conference Girls Golf Tournament
Effingham fired a 419 in the Apollo Conference Girls Golf Tournament at Meadowview Golf Course in Mattoon Monday.
Ella Niebrugge was the low individual with a 100, while Marissa Allie shot 105, Marah Kirk 106, and Elena Niebrugge 108.
Anna Hirtzel's 112 and Emilie Vincent's 136 were the scores that didn't count for the Flaming Hearts.
St. Anthony Invite
St. Anthony girls golf finished second to Mt. Carmel in the St. Anthony Invite at Foreway Golf Course on Monday.
The Bulldogs carded a 158.
Ellie Wegman shot an even-par 36, while Lauren Schwing shot a one-over 37. Addie Krouse finished with a 42, and Nina Hakman a 43.
The two scores that didn't count were Maddy Brummer's 44 and Allison Green's 48.
Teutopolis fired a 228.
Mollie Koester was the low-individual at 51, while Abigail Wortman and Josie Deters each fired a 58, and Aimee Schilling a 61. The two scores that the Lady Shoes didn't count were Margaret Wente's 62 and Alaina Helmink's 63.
