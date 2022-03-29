BASEBALL
St. Anthony 9, Salem 4
St. Anthony defeated Salem, 9-4, on Monday.
Brody Niebrugge went 2-for-2 with one run, two RBIs, one double, and one home run, and Eli Levitt went 2-for-4 with three runs for the Bulldogs (2-1). Angelo Mendella, Colton Fearday, Connor Roepke, and Beau Adams also collected hits for St. Anthony.
Niebrugge also got the start for the Bulldogs, going five innings and allowing three hits, three earned runs, and six walks while striking out six. Eli Link then relieved Niebrugge and allowed one hit, and struck out four over his two innings.
South Central 6, Altamont 2
South Central defeated Altamont, 6-2, in a National Trail Conference matchup on Monday.
Beau Jolliff went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one double for the Cougars, while Aiden Dodson, Ethan Dunn, Ethan Watwood, and Brandt Hiestand also collected hits for South Central.
Meanwhile, for the Indians, Mason Robinson went 2-for-4 with two doubles, while Nathan Stuemke and Dillan Elam collected hits, too.
Dodson got the start for South Central. He pitched four innings, giving up one hit and one unearned run with four strikeouts. Anthony Buonaura then relieved Dodson, going three innings and allowing three hits, one earned run, and two walks while striking out five.
Aden McManaway got the start for Altamont, going four innings and allowing four hits, three earned runs, and six walks while striking out three. Wyatt Phillips and Mason Winn then relieved McManaway, allowing two hits and two earned runs with two walks and three strikeouts.
Mulberry Grove 7, Dieterich 4
Dieterich fell to Mulberry Grove, 7-4, on Monday.
Noah Dill went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Austin Ruholl went 2-for-3 with one run for the Movin' Maroons. Pete Britton and Jaxon Funneman also collected hits for Dieterich.
Braden Shadel started the game for the Movin' Maroons, while Garrett Niebrugge saw time on the bump, too.
Newton 12, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 1
Newton defeated CHBC, 12-1, on Monday.
Owen Mahaffey went 4-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs, and one double; Isaac Flowers went 3-for-4 with two runs, three RBIs, two doubles, and one home run, and Ben Meinhart went 3-for-5 with one run and three RBIs for the Eagles. Mason Schafer, Dalton Baltzell, and Gage Reynolds also collected hits for Newton. Mahaffey's hit was a double.
Brandon Einhorn started on the mound for the Eagles. He went six innings and gave up six hits, one unearned run, and one walk while striking out two.
Meanwhile, for the Bobcats, Gage Lorton went 2-for-3 with one run and one double, while Carson Evans, Quaid Schlanser, Clayton Wojcik, and Wyatt Rueff also collected hits for CHBC.
Wojcik, Jacob Doty, and Austin Lamb saw time on the mound for the Bobcats.
North Clay 11, Okaw Valley 0
North Clay defeated Okaw Valley, 11-0, on Monday.
Collyn Ballard went 3-for-4 with one run, two RBIs, and one double; Logan Fleener went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs, and one double; Carson Burkett went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, and Layton Dawkins went 2-for-4 with one run for the Cardinals (6-1). Donnie Zimmerman also collected a hit for North Clay.
Holden Clifton started on the mound for the Cardinals. He went three innings and gave up one hit and zero runs while striking out seven. Bryton Griffy and Dawkins also saw time on the bump for North Clay, combining to go three innings and giving up zero hits and zero runs while striking out five.
Neoga 25, Heritage 1
Neoga defeated Heritage, 25-1, on Monday.
Malachi Staszak, Kaden Young, Will O'Dell, Luke Romack, Quintin Richards, Ryan Koester, Riley Durdel, Micah Staszak, Landon Titus, and Kaden Will all had hits for the Indians.
Richards started on the bump for Neoga. He earned the win.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 6, Central A&M 1
WSS defeated Central A&M, 6-1, on Monday.
Sam Vonderheide went 2-for-4 with one run, one RBI, and one double for the Hatchets. Austin Wittenberg, Tyler Wetherell, Gavan Wernsing, Carter Chaney, Lance Lankow, and Rhett Rincker all collected hits for WSS, too.
Graham Kasey started on the mound for the Hatchets. He threw seven innings and allowed four hits, one earned run, and one walk while striking out seven.
Cumberland 10, Robinson 4
Cumberland defeated Robinson, 10-4, on Monday.
Gavin Hendrix went 2-for-4 with two runs, four RBIs, and two doubles, and Wyatt Jackson went 2-for-3 with one run. Jaxon Boldt, Grant Keyser, and Bryant Weber also collected hits for the Pirates. Boldt's hit was a triple.
Mason Tipsword got the start on the mound for Cumberland. He threw four innings and gave up five hits, three runs — two earned — and four walks while striking out four. Keyser then relieved Tipsword and pitched three innings, giving up two hits and zero earned runs while striking out one.
SOFTBALL
Paris 7, Effingham 2
Effingham fell to Paris, 7-2, on Monday.
Riley Cunningham, Grace Bushur, and Abby Cunningham all collected hits for the Hearts. Bushur's hit was a home run — the first of her high school career.
Riley Cunningham got the start in the circle for Effingham. She pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up one hit, five earned runs, and four walks while striking out three. Saige Althoff also pitched, going 4 2/3 innings and giving up six hits, two earned runs, and three walks while punching out eight.
Teutopolis 9, Olney Richland County 4
Teutopolis defeated Olney Richland County, 9-4, on Monday.
Daischa Piedra went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, and Kaylee Niebrugge went 2-for-4 with one run, three RBIs, and one triple for the Lady Shoes. Erin Althoff, Emily Konkel, Jordan Goeckner, Summer Wall, and Olivia Copple also collected hits for Teutopolis. Copple and Konkel's hits were both triples.
Courtney Gibson started in the circle for the Lady Shoes. She went seven innings and gave up 10 hits and three earned runs while striking out six.
Sullivan 11, Altamont 7
Altamont fell to Sullivan, 11-7, on Monday.
Ellie McManaway went 2-for-3 with three runs and one double for the Lady Indians, while Peyton Osteen, Ciara Hankins, and Julianna Berg also collected hits for Altamont.
Bailey Teasley started in the circle for the Lady Indians, while Lemke also saw time in the circle.
Mulberry Grove 12, Dieterich 6
Dieterich fell to Mulberry Grove, 12-6, on Monday.
Kaitlyn Boerngen, Madilyn Brummer, Brittney Niemerg, Lucie Jansen, Ruby Westendorf, Eva Meinhart, and Megan Bierman all collected hits for the Movin' Maroons.
Boerngen, Jadeyn Pruemer, Marli Michl, and Niemerg all saw time in the circle for Dieterich, as well.
Newton 10, Oblong 0
Newton defeated Oblong, 10-0, on Monday.
Amber Russell went 3-for-3 with three runs, five RBIs, one double, and one home run, and Camryn Martin went 2-for-3 with two runs for the Lady Eagles. Addy O'Dell, Jessilyn Hall, Kayla Kocher, Lexie Grove, and Lilly Kessler also collected hits for Newton.
Kocher got the start in the circle for the Lady Eagles. She went three innings and allowed zero hits and zero runs while striking out five. Emma Kidwell also saw time in the circle. She went two innings and gave up two hits.
Fairfield 16, Clay City 0
Clay City fell to Fairfield, 16-0, on Monday.
The Lady Wolves were no-hit in the game.
Kirstin Allen started the game in the circle for Clay City, while Morgan Hance also had time in the circle.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 5, Mt. Zion 3
WSS defeated Mt. Zion, 5-3, on Monday.
Maddy Pfeiffer went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and one double, and Natalie Hayes went 3-for-4 with one run, one RBI, and one double for the Hatchets. Karlie Bean, Ava Richards, and Sam Hayes also collected hits for WSS. Bean's hit was a double.
Bean also started for the Hatchets in the circle. She went seven innings and allowed five hits, three earned runs, and two walks while striking out nine.
Vandalia 3, South Central 2
South Central fell to Vandalia, 3-2, on Monday.
Taegan Webster, Brooklyn Garrett, Lily Malone, Kaitlyn Swift, and Ella Watwood had hits for the Lady Cougars. Malone and Watwood had the two RBIs for South Central.
Okaw Valley 10, St. Elmo Brownstown 0
SEB fell to Okaw Valley, 10-0, on Monday.
There was no other information available.
