BASEBALL
St. Anthony 14, Dieterich 1
St. Anthony defeated Dieterich, 14-1, Monday.
Eli Levitt had three hits, Will Hoene had two hits, and Brock Jansen, Colton Fearday, Angelo Mendella, Brady Hatton, Brody Niebrugge, and Connor Roepke had one hit. Mendella hit a double.
As for the Movin' Maroons, Garrett Niebrugge had two hits, while Noah Dill, Pete Britton, and Braden Shadel had one hit.
Brock Fearday and Max Koenig pitched for the Bulldogs. Fearday threw five innings and allowed three hits while striking out four batters; Koenig pitched one inning and allowed two hits and one earned run with one strikeout.
Teutopolis 5, South Central 1
Teutopolis defeated South Central, 5-1, Monday.
Cade Buehnerkemper had three hits, while Sam Bushur and Garrett Gaddis had one hit.
Caleb Siemer pitched for the Wooden Shoes. He threw seven innings and allowed six hits, one earned run, and two walks with nine strikeouts.
As for the Cougars, Anthony Buonaura had two hits, while Chase Thompson, Beau Jolliff, Andrew Magnus, and Brandt Hiestand had one hit. Buonaura hit a double.
Aidan Dodson and Spencer Johannes pitched for South Central. Dodson threw five innings and allowed five hits, five runs - four earned - and three walks with nine strikeouts; Johannes pitched one inning and struck out one.
Altamont 22, Nokomis 6
Altamont defeated Nokomis, 22-6, Monday.
Mason Robinson had four hits, Tyler Robbins, Kienon Eirhart, and Dillan Elam had two hits, and Eli Miller, Jared Hammer, and Kaidyn Miller had one hit. Eirhart and Robinson hit doubles, Elam hit a triple, and Eirhart and Hammer hit home runs.
Robbins also pitched for the Indians. He threw four innings and allowed eight hits, six runs - four earned - and one walk with five strikeouts.
Cumberland 16, Villa Grove 9
Cumberland defeated Villa Grove, 16-9, Monday.
Trevin Magee had four hits, Gavin Hendrix had three, Wyatt Jackson and Jaxon Boldt had two, and Blake McMechan, Maddox McElravy, and Mason Tipsword had one. McElravy had a double, and Magee hit a home run.
SOFTBALL
Newton 5, Richland County 4
Newton defeated Richland County, 5-4, Monday.
Addy O'Dell had two hits, while Camryn Martin, Lexie Grove, Amber Russell, Ava Kessler, and Kayla N. Kocher had one hit. Martin and Kessler hit doubles.
Kocher also pitched. She threw seven innings and allowed nine hits and four unearned runs with two strikeouts.
Mulberry Grove 11, Cowden-Herrick Beecher City 1
CHBC fell to Mulberry Grove, 11-1, Monday.
Birgen Schlanser and Macee Rodman had hits. Rodman hit a double.
Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond 10, Cumberland 7
Cumberland fell to ALAH, 10-7, Monday.
Kendyn Syfert had three hits, Zoe Mitchell, Libby McGinnis, and Chaney Thornton had two, and Sage Carr and Jadalyn Sowers had one. Syfert and Mitchell hit doubles, and Mitchell, Thornton, and Sowers hit home runs.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Anthony 9, Urbana 0
St. Anthony defeated Urbana, 9-0, Monday.
In singles matches, Manaye Mossman won 6-1, 6-1. Evan Mossman won 6-3, 7-6 (4). Aidan Tegeler won 6-0, 6-0. Adam Rudibaugh won 6-3, 6-1. Henry Kemme won 6-1, 6-0, and Isaac McDonald won 6-3, 6-1.
In doubles matches, Manaye Mossman and Tegeler won 7-5, 6-2. Evan Mossman and Rudibaugh won 6-2, 6-1, and Kemme and McDonald won 6-3, 6-1.
Mt. Zion 9, Teutopolis 0
Teutopolis fell to Mt. Zion, 9-0, Monday.
In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert lost 6-1, 6-1. Ethan Thoele lost 6-0, 6-2. Josh Habing lost 7-6, 6-3, Colin Habing lost 7-6, 6-4. Carter Davidson lost 6-3, 7-5, and Oliver Lee lost 6-4, 7-5.
In doubles matches, Tabbert and Thoele lost 7-6, 7-5. Josh and Colin Habing lost 7-5, 6-3, and Hayden Jansen and Lee lost 6-2, 6-0.
Effingham 5, Robinson 4
Effingham defeated Robinson, 5-4, Monday.
In singles matches, Thad Dillow defeated Eloi Rosborough 6-0, 6-1. Blayne Pals defeated Aiden Elder 6-2, 6-1, and Evan Pryor defeated Evan Gower 6-3, 6-0.
In doubles matches, Dillow and Pals defeated Rosborough and Elder 6-1, 6-1, and Pryor and Ross Schaefer defeated Duke Thompson and Gower 6-3, 6-1.
