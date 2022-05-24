St. Anthony 3, Brownstown St. Elmo 1
St. Anthony defeated BSE, 3-1, Monday in a Class 1A regional final.
“I felt like we were playing with too much pressure,” Bulldogs’ head coach Tony Kreke said. “I’ve told them for the last two weeks that you either win or lose. I thought we were going up there with a lot of pressure at-bats, and there’s no need for that.
“We get a couple of doubles there in a row. We just did enough today.”
Eli Link and Will Hoene had two hits for St. Anthony, while Beau Adams, Eli Levitt, Angelo Mendella, and Connor Roepke had one hit. Hoene hit two doubles, while Link, Roepke, and Adams hit one.
Colton Fearday pitched for the Bulldogs. He threw seven innings and allowed six hits, one earned run, and one walk with 14 strikeouts.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 3, Casey-Westfield 0
WSS defeated Casey-Westfield, 3-0, Monday in a Class 1A regional final.
Tyler Wetherell and Sam Vonderheide had two hits, while Austin Wittenberg, Jordan Wittenberg, Graham Kasey, and Carter Chaney had one hit No. Wetherell hit a home run.
Gavan Wernsing pitched for the Hatchets. He threw seven innings and allowed no hits or runs and one walk with 11 strikeouts.
North Clay 5, South Central 1
North Clay defeated South Central, 5-1, Monday in a Class 1A regional final.
Holden Clifton, Brady Ingram, Dakota Weidner, and Bryton Griffy had one hit. Weidner hit a double, while Griffy hit a triple.
Donnie Zimmerman and Carson Burkett pitched for the Cardinals. Zimmerman threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed six hits, one earned run, and three walks with seven strikeouts, while Burkett pitched 1/3 of an inning.
As for the Cougars, Anthony Buonaura, Aidan Dodson, Beau Jolliff, Andrew Magnus, Spencer Johannes, and Ethan Watwood had hits. Buonaura hit a double, and Dodson hit a home run.
Dodson pitched for South Central. He threw six innings and allowed four hits, five runs — four earned — and five walks with four strikeouts.
St. Anthony 10, Paris 1
St. Anthony defeated Paris, 10-1, Monday in a Class 2A regional final.
Addie Wernsing and Sydney Kibler had two hits, while Cameran Rios, Hailey Niebrugge, Maddie Kibler, Lucy Fearday, Anna Faber, and Adysen Rios had one hit. Niebrugge and Sydney Kibler hit doubles, while Wernsing and Maddie Kibler hit home runs.
Newton 9, Staunton 3
Newton defeated Staunton, 9-3, Monday in a Class 2A regional final.
Lexie Grove, Ava Kessler, Avery Mulvey, and Lilly Kessler had two hits, while Addy O’Dell, Allie Stanley, and Kayla N. Kocher had one hit. Stanley, Ava Kessler, and Grove hit doubles, while Ava Kessler added a home run.
Kocher also pitched for the Lady Eagles. She threw seven innings and allowed six hits, three runs — two earned — and one walk with one strikeout.
Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg 3, Hutsonville Palestine 2
WSS defeated Hutsonville Palestine, 3-2, Monday in a Class 1A regional semifinal.
Ella Kinkelaar, Karlie Bean, and Sam Hayes had two hits, while Alaira Friese and Ellie Wittenberg had one hit. Hayes hit a double, and Bean hit a triple.
Bean also pitched for the Hatchets. She threw 10 innings and allowed three hits, two earned runs, and five walks with 10 strikeouts.
