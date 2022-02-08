GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cumberland 73, Argenta-Oreana 15
Cumberland defeated Argenta-Oreana, 73-15, in a Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup on Monday.
The Lady Pirates (19-9, 5-3 LPC) received 20 points from Zoe Mitchell, 13 points from Katelyn Shoemaker and Sage Carr, nine points from Abbie Becker, eight points from Paige Dittamore, six points from Jadalyn Sowers, and four points from Isabel Martinez.
St. Anthony 70, Brownstown/St. Elmo 35
St. Anthony defeated BSE, 70-35, in a National Trail Conference matchup on Monday.
The Bulldogs (19-9, 7-1 NTC) received 41 points from Riley Guy - who set a single-game record for most points in a game - 16 points from Lucy Fearday, seven points from Izzy Hakman, and three points from Grace Karolewicz and Stacie Vonderheide.
The Bombers (12-17, 0-8 NTC) received 11 points from Audrey Wilhour, 10 points from Sydney Stine, five points from Laney Baldrige and Jayna Ireland, and four points from Natelly Beal.
Newton 55, Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville 39
Newton defeated OPH, 55-39, in a non-conference matchup on Monday.
The Lady Eagles (10-17) received 18 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists from Amber Russell; 10 points, three rebounds, four assists, and three steals from Ava Kessler; eight points, seven rebounds, and two assists from Sydney Dobbins; eight points, four assists, and five steals from Camryn Martin; four points and three rebounds from Alexis Hetzer; three points from Lilly Kessler; two points from Macy Barthelemy, and two points, four rebounds, and two assists from Elley Bennett.
Shelbyville 51, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 42
WSS fell to Shelbyville, 51-42, in a non-conference matchup on Monday.
The Hatchets (9-18) received 16 points from Ella Kinkelaar, 11 points from Ellie Wittenberg and Sam Hayes, and two points from Ava Richards and Morgan Mathis.
Father McGivney 66, Altamont 45
Altamont lost to Father McGivney, 66-45, in a non-conference matchup on Monday.
The Lady Indians (14-13) received 22 points from Grace Nelson, 14 points from Peyton Osteen, six points from Kylie Osteen, and three points from Claire Boehm.
Pana 86, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 53
CHBC fell to Pana, 86-53, in a non-conference matchup on Monday.
The Bobcats (22-5) received 20 points and three steals from Lani Morrison; 18 points, six rebounds, and six assists from Gracie Heckert; eight points and five rebounds from Madison Wojcik; three points from Macee Rodman; two points from Karlee Smith and two points and five rebounds from Ruby Stuckemeyer.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Newton 58, Marshall 57
Newton defeated Marshall, 58-57, in a Little Illini Conference matchup on Monday.
The Eagles (15-8, 4-1 LIC) received 14 points from Mason Schafer, nine points from Caden Nichols and Dylan Gier, eight points from Parker Wolf, seven points from Ben Meinhart, five points from Leo Weber, and three points from Weston Tharp and Evan Schafer.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 66, Ramsey 33
WSS defeated Ramsey, 66-33, in a non-conference matchup on Monday.
The Hatchets (20-5) received 18 points from Austin Wittenberg, 17 points from Sam Vonderheide, nine points from Jordan Wittenberg, seven points from Carter Chaney, five points from Dylan Curry, four points from Talon Bridges, three points from Landon Miller, two points from Sam Welton, and one point from Jacob Gracey.
