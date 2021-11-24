BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Elmo (Brownstown) 55, Mount Olive 43
SEB picked up a win over Mount Olive Monday at the Mulberry Grove Turkey Tourney.
The Eagles won 55-43, highlighted by a 17-8 fourth quarter.
Adam Atwood led SEB (1-0) with 19 points, with two rebounds, two assists, and four assists. Caleb Campbell had 13 points with eight rebounds and three assists. Brady Maxey had eight points with four rebounds and one assist. Quinton Logan had six points, two rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Jarrett Pasley had six points and one steal, and Gavyn Smith had three points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Meanwhile, for Mount Olive, Trent Markezich led the team with 28 points. He added seven rebounds, too.
North Clay 78, Okaw Valley 66
North Clay defeated Okaw Valley in double overtime Monday at the Cumberland Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Cardinals won 78-66.
Collyn Ballard led North Clay (1-0) with 27 points. Logan Fleener and Dakota Weidner had 13. Bryton Griffy and Brady Ingram had 11 and Levi Smith had three.
Meanwhile, for Okaw Valley, Tyson Montgomery had 30, Cole Roley had 20, and Jakob McQuire had 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Flora 47, Altamont 41
Altamont fell to Flora on the first day of the Bob Kerans Tournament at Newton.
The Lady Indians lost 47-41.
Grace Nelson finished with 22 points for Newton (2-1), Claire Boehm had nine, Kylie Osteen had six, and Peyton Osteen and Brianna Grunloh had two.
Meanwhile, for Flora, Allie Parker paced the team with 16 points.
Effingham 62, Newton 16
Effingham remained undefeated after a win over Newton on the first day of the Bob Kerans Tournament at Newton.
The Hearts beat the Lady Eagles 62-16.
Meredith Schafer led Effingham (2-0) with 18 points. Ella Niebrugge had 11. Marissa Allie and Olivia Moser had six. Madison Mapes, Coralin Ohnesorge, and Sawyer Althoff had four, and Sidney Donaldson, Rylea Hodge, Bria Beals, and Krista Phillips had two.
Meanwhile, for Newton (0-3), Elley Bennett and Addy O'Dell had three. Amber Russell, Ava Kessler, Macy Barthelemy, and Karasyn Martin had two, and Camryn Martin, Brooke Schafer, and Sydney Dobbins had one.
Marshall 61, Neoga 48
Neoga fell to Marshall Monday.
The Indians lost 61-48.
Haylee Campbell led Neoga (1-1) with 14 points. Allison Worman had 12 points. Sydney Richards had nine, Trista Moore had five, and Allison Sampson and Sydney Hakman had four.
South Central 59, Ramsey 22
South Central beat Ramsey Monday.
The Lady Cougars won 59-22.
Laney Webster had a game-high 22 points for South Central (2-2). Halle Smith had 16, Brooklyn Garrett had 13, Jaylen Michels had four, and Taegan Webster and Brooke Cowger had two.
North Clay 55, OPH 38
North Clay beat OPH Monday.
The Lady Cardinals won 55-38.
Miah Ballard led North Clay (1-1) with 21 points. Alexis Van Dyke had 16 points. Kirsten Allen had 10 points. Matia Price had six points and Karlie Guinn had two points.
