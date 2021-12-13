BOYS BASKETBALL
North Clay 79, Grayville 34
North Clay defeated Grayville in the Conrad Allen Tournament at Wayne City High School on Monday night.
The Cardinals won 79-34.
Dakota Weidner led North Clay (3-6) with 16 points. Bryton Griffy had 12 points. Alex Boose and Logan Fleener had 10 points. Gabe Applegate had eight points. Layton Dawkins had five points. Collyn Ballard, Brady Ingram, and Levi Smith had four points, and Ely Van Dyke, Jesse Weidner, and Ethan Kuenstler had two points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cumberland 67, Decatur LSA 45
Cumberland defeated Decatur LSA on Monday night.
The Lady Pirates won 67-45.
Zoe Mitchell and Sage Carr led Cumberland (9-2, 2-0 Lincoln Prairie Conference) with 16 points. Abbie Becker had 15 points. Katelyn Shoemaker had eight points, and Stormy Robinson and Jadalyn Sowers had six points.
North Clay 46, Altamont 39
North Clay defeated Altamont on Monday night.
The Lady Cardinals bested the Lady Indians 46-39.
Kristen Allen led North Clay (3-8, 1-3 National Trail Conference) with 18 points. Miah Ballard and Alexis Van Dyke had 10 points, and Matia Price had eight points.
Meanwhile, for Altamont (6-5, 2-2 National Trail Conference), Grace Nelson led the way with 18 points. Peyton Osteen had eight points. Claire Boehm had seven points. Kylie Osteen had four points, and Bri Grunloh had two points.
Newton 46, Red Hill 22
Newton defeated Red Hill on Monday night.
The Lady Eagles won 46-22.
Sydney Dobbins led Newton (4-8, 1-3 Little Illini Conference) with 14 points. Camryn Martin had 10 points. Elley Bennett had four points, three steals, and three assists. Lilly Kessler had four points. Ava Kessler had four points and 10 rebounds. Alexis Hetzer had four points and three steals. Amber Russell had two points and 10 rebounds. Addy O'Dell had two points and three steals, and Emma Nadler had two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.