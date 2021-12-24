BOYS BASKETBALL

North Clay 53, Woodlawn 33

North Clay defeated Woodlawn on Monday night.

The Cardinals won 53-33.

Alex Boose led North Clay (4-9) with 18 points. Bryton Griffy had 12 points. Levi Smith had nine points. Dakota Weidner had seven points. Layton Dawkins had five points, and Brady Ingram had two points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Clay 61, Casey-Westfield 27

North Clay defeated Casey-Westfield on Monday night.

The Lady Cardinals won 61-27.

Miah Ballard led North Clay (5-8) with 18 points. Kristen Allen had 14 points. Alexis Van Dyke had 13 points. Allison Czyzewski had 12 points, and Karli Guinn and Cami Beccue had two points.

