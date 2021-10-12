VOLLEYBALL
Newton 2, Teutopolis 0
Newton volleyball defeated Teutopolis in straight sets on Monday.
The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-14 and the second 25-14.
Newton (21-6) had contributions from Brooke Johnson (two aces, eight kills, and five digs), Elley Bennett (two aces, one kill, two assists, and nine digs), Laney Hemrich (one ace and four digs), Jenna Ochs (one ace, six kills, two assists, and two digs), Ava Kessler (six kills, one assist, one block, and one dig), Brooke Schafer (four kills, 19 assists, and four digs), Emma Oldham (three kills and three assists), Emma Rauch (one kill, one assist, and one dig), and Amber Russell (seven digs).
There were no stats available for the Lady Shoes.
Altamont 2, Neoga 0
Altamont defeated Neoga in straight sets on Monday.
Altamont won the first set 25-11 and the second 25-17.
Altamont had contributions from Ellie McManaway (12 digs, one ace, one block, 18 assists, and two kills), Ada Tappendorf (five digs, one ace, two blocks, and four kills), Ella Ruffner (six digs and 15 kills), Lauren Walker (10 digs), Peyton Osteen (five digs, one ace, and four assists), Briana Hassebrock (one kill), Brinna Grunloh (four digs), and Grace Lemke (one dig, one block, and two kills).
Neoga had contributions from Sydney Richards (11 digs and five kills), Klowee Conder (one kill), Avery Fearday (four digs and one kill), Gracie Gresens (one dig, one kill, and two blocks), Haylee Campbell (two digs, two kills, and four blocks), Ella Shuler (seven digs and six assists), Andrea Burcham (four digs and two assists), Sydney Hakman (eight digs), and Allison Worman (three digs and two blocks).
